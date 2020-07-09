Alzheimer's Helpline Expanding Hours to Provide Greater Support to Individuals and Family Members Starting This Saturday

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is expanding the hours of its Helpline starting this Saturday, July 11th. The new hours will be 9 am to 9 pm (ET) on weekdays and 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (ET) on weekends.

Families affected by dementia-related illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease, individuals living with Alzheimer's or a related dementia, professional caregivers, and anyone who has questions about brain health can connect with a licensed social worker through the AFA Helpline by:

Calling 866-232-8484

Visiting AFA's website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right hand corner

Sending a text message to 646-586-5283

The web chat and text message features can serve people in more than 90 different languages.

"Having a place to turn for answers, support or even just a sympathetic ear to listen is so important when you're dealing with Alzheimer's disease," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President and CEO. "In the constantly changing world we're living in right now, families affected by Alzheimer's disease need help now more than ever. Expanding our helpline hours is another way we can serve them in their time of need."

AFA's Helpline is staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care who can answer questions, provide support and connect callers with a variety of services in their community, no matter where in the United States they live.

To learn more about the AFA Helpline or other services provided by AFA, visit www.alzfdn.org or call 866-232-8484.

About Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA):

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and "AFA Partners in Care" dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. AFA has earned Charity Navigator's top 4-star rating for six consecutive years.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Foundation of America

