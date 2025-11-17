Alzheimer's Survivor Completes Unprecedented Walk Across America

Octogenarian Dr. Judy Benjamin, "Patient Zero" for Revolutionary Alzheimer's Protocol, Finishes 2,790-Mile, Seven-Month Cross-Country Walk in St. Augustine, Florida.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 81-year-old Dr. Judy Benjamin, founder of the nascent Alzheimer's Survivors Foundation, completed her coast-to-coast walk today in St. Augustine, Florida, after setting out on April 5 from San Diego, California. As the first person to walk across the U.S. after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Benjamin represents a growing number of people who have slowed or in many cases reversed the disease's symptoms.

At once a celebration of her recovery and a national campaign to raise awareness of the importance of cognitive health at all ages, Judy's walk is also a tribute to her mother and four uncles, all of whom passed away from Alzheimer's. Over 217 days, Judy walked a total of 2,812 miles, taking more than seven million steps and visiting nine states along the way.

"In 2011, my doctor told me what I already strongly suspected: I had early-stage Alzheimer's – and nothing could be done for me. I've not only reversed my cognitive decline, I feel younger in body and spirit thanks to the lifestyle changes I strictly followed over the past fourteen years," Benjamin said. "It's time to add a new chapter to the book on Alzheimer's, titled 'Survivors' – because we exist, and our numbers are growing."

"I'm sincerely ecstatic to see my very first ReCODE patient, fourteen years after diagnosis, in such impressive physical and mental shape," said Dr. Dale Bredesen, inventor of the ReCODE protocol. "Judy is living, vibrant proof that it's possible to survive - and overcome - Alzheimer's Disease."

"Judy continues to show us that aging isn't just about longevity, it's about living fully, with purpose and connection," said Samir Shah, CEO of CareScout Services. "We're so proud to have supported her on this journey across America and look forward to following her next chapter as she continues inspiring others. Her story embodies the hope and resilience that inspire our work at CareScout."

The Alzheimer's Survivors Foundation, which Benjamin founded in 2025, focuses on advocacy and empowerment for the estimated 55 million people worldwide suffering from the disease, sharing the stories of many of the foundation's members, promoting cognitive health for all ages, and raising awareness that a healthy, productive life is possible following a diagnosis of Alzheimer's.

See the map of Judy's progress and follow along on her inspirational journey to spread her message of hope here.

About Judy Benjamin: Judy Benjamin, Ph.D., lives a life focused on making a difference in the World. With a doctorate in Medical Anthropology from Binghamton University, Benjamin had an accomplished career working in international development, applying social science skills in gender, education, health, and economic development in over 30 countries. Before starting her coaching practice, she worked in conflict-affected countries on reconstruction and development programs. She is a National Board-Certified and ReCODE-certified Health and Wellness Coach and yoga teacher.

About Apollo Health:

Apollo Health is a leading provider of innovative health solutions for brain optimization. These solutions empower individuals to identify and address the root cause of the contributors to cognitive decline and enable them to optimize overall health through personalized nutrition and lifestyle modifications. With a team of world-class experts, Apollo Health™ is revolutionizing the approach to cognitive health by helping individuals thrive in all aspects of life. Learn more about Apollo Health by visiting apollohealthco.com and following along on Facebook , X , Instagram , and BlueSky .

Apollo Health is a Trademark of Apollo Health, Inc. All other trademarks and copyrights are the properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Apollo Health