Alzheimer's Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022-2032: Large Number of Undiagnosed Patients and Revised Diagnostic Guidelines to Propel Growth

Large Number of Undiagnosed Patient Pool to Propel Growth

Residents who have been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease and some forms of dementia do not have adequate access to the healthcare system to fully diagnose and treat the condition. For instance, according to the 2021 World Alzheimer Report, only 46% of dementia patients and those who provide care recognised stigma and fear of a diagnosis as diagnostic hurdles.

The market for Alzheimer's medications is anticipated to expand due to the 10% underdiagnosis rate in low- and middle-income countries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already given its approval to a number of medication medications to help manage symptoms in Alzheimer's patients.

Aducanumab, a new drug that helps to reduce amyloid deposits in the brain and may slow the progression of Alzheimer's, received accelerated approval from the FDA on June 7, 2021. However, it has not yet been demonstrated that it has an impact on clinical symptoms or outcomes, such as the progression of cognitive decline or dementia disease.

On the other hand, the Alzheimer's therapeutics business is struggling with a labour shortage that prevents it from meeting the rising demand for Parkinson's and dementia medications. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that this factor will limit the market for Alzheimer's therapeutics acceptance worldwide.

Increasing Occurrence of Alzheimer's to Boost Market Growth

The market for Alzheimer's disease medicines is anticipated to develop as the prevalence and incidence of the condition rise globally. The incidence of the disease rises due to an increasing senior population worldwide, which also presents a growth opportunity for the Alzheimer's therapeutics industry. For example, the World Population Prospects (WPP), issued by the United Nations in 2021, estimates that 771 million people worldwide are 65 or older, which is three times the number in 1980. By 2030, the population is expected to increase by 3% annually, reaching 1.4 billion. As a result, these regions are prospective growth areas for the Alzheimer's therapeutics market.

Segments Covered in the Report

Drug Type

Donepezil

Rivastigmine

Memantine

Galantamine

Manufactured Combination of Memantine and Donepezil

Drug Class

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Manufactured Combination

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 17 leading national markets:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AbbVie, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Lupin Ltd

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inc.

Torrent pharmaceuticals ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Overall world revenue for Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,870 million in 2022, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driving Factors

3.2.1.1 Increasing Occurrence of Alzheimer's Disease to Drive Market Growth

3.2.1.2 Large Number of Undiagnosed Patients and Revised Diagnostic Guidelines to Propel Growth

3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.2.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Medical Professionals

3.2.2.2 Lack of Proper Treatment Techniques

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Surge in Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Market Growth

3.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Investments and Collaborations

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Supplier Power

3.4.2 Buyer Power

3.4.3 Competitive Rivalry

3.4.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.4.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.5 PESTLE Analysis

4 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis by Drug

5 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis by Drug Class

6 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

7 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis by Region

8 North America Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis

9 Europe Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis

11 Latin America Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis

12 MEA Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles

14 Conclusion and Recommendations

