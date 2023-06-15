Alzheimer's Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022-2032: Large Number of Undiagnosed Patients and Revised Diagnostic Guidelines to Propel Growth
15 Jun, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics.
It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Large Number of Undiagnosed Patient Pool to Propel Growth
Residents who have been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease and some forms of dementia do not have adequate access to the healthcare system to fully diagnose and treat the condition. For instance, according to the 2021 World Alzheimer Report, only 46% of dementia patients and those who provide care recognised stigma and fear of a diagnosis as diagnostic hurdles.
The market for Alzheimer's medications is anticipated to expand due to the 10% underdiagnosis rate in low- and middle-income countries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already given its approval to a number of medication medications to help manage symptoms in Alzheimer's patients.
Aducanumab, a new drug that helps to reduce amyloid deposits in the brain and may slow the progression of Alzheimer's, received accelerated approval from the FDA on June 7, 2021. However, it has not yet been demonstrated that it has an impact on clinical symptoms or outcomes, such as the progression of cognitive decline or dementia disease.
On the other hand, the Alzheimer's therapeutics business is struggling with a labour shortage that prevents it from meeting the rising demand for Parkinson's and dementia medications. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that this factor will limit the market for Alzheimer's therapeutics acceptance worldwide.
Increasing Occurrence of Alzheimer's to Boost Market Growth
The market for Alzheimer's disease medicines is anticipated to develop as the prevalence and incidence of the condition rise globally. The incidence of the disease rises due to an increasing senior population worldwide, which also presents a growth opportunity for the Alzheimer's therapeutics industry. For example, the World Population Prospects (WPP), issued by the United Nations in 2021, estimates that 771 million people worldwide are 65 or older, which is three times the number in 1980. By 2030, the population is expected to increase by 3% annually, reaching 1.4 billion. As a result, these regions are prospective growth areas for the Alzheimer's therapeutics market.
Segments Covered in the Report
Drug Type
- Donepezil
- Rivastigmine
- Memantine
- Galantamine
- Manufactured Combination of Memantine and Donepezil
Drug Class
- Cholinesterase Inhibitors
- NMDA Receptor Antagonists
- Manufactured Combination
Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Online Pharmacies
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 17 leading national markets:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
MEA
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Cipla Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
- Lupin Ltd
- Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inc.
- Torrent pharmaceuticals ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
Overall world revenue for Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,870 million in 2022, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Overview
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Key Findings
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driving Factors
3.2.1.1 Increasing Occurrence of Alzheimer's Disease to Drive Market Growth
3.2.1.2 Large Number of Undiagnosed Patients and Revised Diagnostic Guidelines to Propel Growth
3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors
3.2.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Medical Professionals
3.2.2.2 Lack of Proper Treatment Techniques
3.2.3 Market Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Surge in Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Market Growth
3.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Investments and Collaborations
3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1 Supplier Power
3.4.2 Buyer Power
3.4.3 Competitive Rivalry
3.4.4 Threat from Substitutes
3.4.5 Threat of New Entrants
3.5 PESTLE Analysis
4 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis by Drug
5 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis by Drug Class
6 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis by Distribution Channel
7 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis by Region
8 North America Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis
9 Europe Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis
10 Asia-Pacific Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis
11 Latin America Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis
12 MEA Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Analysis
13 Company Profiles
14 Conclusion and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Cipla Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Lupin Ltd
- Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inc.
- Torrent pharmaceuticals ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
- Alembic Pharma Ltd.
- Chongqing Zein
- Finetech Pharma
- Hikal Ltd.
- Indena Ltd.
- Ind-Swift Labs.
- Jubilant Generics Inc.
- Kolon Life Science
- Macfarlan Smith (Johnson Matthey)
- Megafine Pharma (P) Ltd.
- Menovo
- Neuland Labs
- Pfizer Inc.
- Piramal Healthcare Ltd.
- PLIVA
- Sanochemia Pharma Ltd.
- Shandong Octagon Chemicals Limited
- Sichuan Benepure Inc.
- Unichem Labs
- Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd.
- Wockhardt Ltd.
- Zhejiang Huahai Pharma Ltd.
- Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI)
- Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)
- Department of Health and Family Welfare
- Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
- European Commission
- European Medicines Agency (EMA)
- Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)
- Indian Drug Manufacturer's Association (IDMA)
- International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (IPSE)
- Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)
- Korea Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association (KPMA)
- Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
- Medicines Manufacturing Industry Partnership (MMIP)
- Ministry of Health (MOH)
- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)
- Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
- Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
- World Health Organization (WHO)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f2vb9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article