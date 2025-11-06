ALZpath Proprietary pTau217 Antibody Wins BioTech Breakthrough Award for 'Diagnostics Innovation of the Year'

Transformative Antibody Recognized for Advancing Global Alzheimer's Disease Detection

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc., a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools for Alzheimer's disease, today announced it has been named the winner of the "Diagnostics Innovation of the Year" award by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that honors excellence in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors. The award recognizes ALZpath's proprietary pTau217 antibody, which is driving earlier and more accessible detection and monitoring of Alzheimer's disease worldwide.

ALZpath's pTau217 antibody is used in numerous commercially available blood-based tests. It delivers exceptional accuracy, sensitivity, and reproducibility in detecting trace concentrations of phosphorylated tau (pTau217), a key biomarker of Alzheimer's disease, long before clinical symptoms appear. Widely adopted in both research and commercial settings, the antibody enables earlier patient identification, improved monitoring of therapeutic response, and generation of robust evidence to accelerate the development and validation of new therapies.

"This recognition reflects our team's relentless commitment to transform Alzheimer's diagnostics," said Mike Banville, CEO and President of ALZpath. "Our pTau217 antibody is more than a scientific innovation; it is a powerful enabler that helps researchers and clinicians detect and track Alzheimer's disease earlier and more accurately than ever before. By making this antibody widely accessible through easy-to-administer, affordable blood tests, we aim to improve outcomes for millions of families affected by Alzheimer's disease."

Since its launch in 2023, the ALZpath pTau217 antibody has been featured in more than 90 peer-reviewed publications, including 60 original research studies, generating over 34,000 data points across assays built around the antibody.

ALZpath is a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Its ALZpath pTau217 antibody, integral to the most advanced and widely available blood-based tests, is transforming Alzheimer's disease research, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. Through licensing agreements with industry leaders – including Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Roche, Alamar Biosciences, Bio-techne, and Quanterix – ALZpath is accelerating the development of new medicines and expanding access to early diagnosis and monitoring. Additionally, ALZpath partners with world-class laboratories, such as Neurocode, to further expand its reach and impact. ALZpath has been recognized as a Time Magazine Best Invention (2024), Fast Company Most Innovative Company (2025), and Edison Award finalist (2025).

