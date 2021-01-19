AM Best Affirms A "Excellent" Ratings for CopperPoint Insurance Companies

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that AM Best has affirmed A (Excellent) ratings for CopperPoint Insurance Company, its subsidiaries, and for Alaska National Insurance Company. The outlook of these ratings remains "stable" for both financial strength and credit rating. AM Best is the most widely recognized provider of insurance industry ratings and financial data.

"We are pleased that AM Best has affirmed CopperPoint's A (Excellent) ratings. This is a positive reflection of our strong balance sheet and operating performance," said Marc Schmittlein, President and CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. "With the addition of Alaska National Insurance Company to the CopperPoint family a year ago, our complementary strengths and coverage offerings have enabled profitable growth for our combined organization. AM Best's ratings are a testament to a successful integration and the work of our 750 employees in providing reliable workers' compensation coverage options, expanding our commercial package, auto and umbrella product offerings and providing exceptional service to our policyholders and distribution partners. These capabilities have been made stronger by Alaska National's underwriting and claims expertise."

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. The company has $4.8 billion in total assets, an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion and direct and assumed written premium of $692 million.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

