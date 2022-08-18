AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of SUNZ Insurance Company

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNZ Insurance CEO Steve F. Herrig announced today that AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of "A-" (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) to SUNZ Insurance Company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SUNZ Insurance Company's balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. The rating actions are affirmed amidst the expansion of SUNZ's footprint to 42 states and offers customized workers' compensation insurance coverage nationwide through its fronting partnership. SUNZ continues to maintain its position as one of the leading providers of large deductible workers' compensation coverage, with a specialization in PEO & Staffing companies, Transportation, and other Large Employers.

For more information on SUNZ Insurance, please visit www.sunzinsurance.com.

About SUNZ Insurance

SUNZ Insurance is a national workers' compensation insurance company headquartered in Bradenton, Florida and develops unique workers' compensation programs that deliver innovative and tailored solutions to protect businesses and their employees. SUNZ understands its clients' need for fluidity, offering workers' compensation insurance options that do not begin and end with the printed policy. SUNZ believes that a safe work environment and a healthy workforce are the foundation for a successful business.

About AM Best

Founded in 1899, AM Best is the world's first credit rating agency. It all began with the founder working out of a one-room office in New York City and grew to become what is now the largest credit rating agency in the world specializing in the insurance industry. AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher, and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

