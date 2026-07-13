AM Best Affirms Excellent Financial Strength Rating for FCCI Insurance Group

SARASOTA, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best, a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider, has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) for FCCI Insurance Company and its subsidiary insurers. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating is Stable.

The affirmation issued on June 3, 2026, reflects FCCI's strong balance sheet, solid operating performance, and effective enterprise risk management. The rating states, "The risk-adjusted capitalization of FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI) as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) remains well within the strongest range."

"We are proud that AM Best continues to affirm our financial strength and stability," said Cina Welch, President & CEO of FCCI Insurance Group. "This rating reflects our disciplined approach and underscores our commitment to delivering on the promises we make to our policyholders, agents and partners."

FCCI has held the A (Excellent) rating since 2013, when it was upgraded from an A- (Excellent). The Stable outlook reflects AM Best's expectation that FCCI Insurance Group will maintain its strongest level of balance sheet strength through continued surplus growth and profitable underwriting performance.

FCCI's GAAP financial results for 2025 include:

$3.6 billion in total assets

$1.3 billion in direct written premium

$122.4 million in net income

FCCI Insurance Group includes insurer subsidiaries Brierfield Insurance Company, FCCI Insurance Company, FCCI Specialty Insurance Company, Monroe Guaranty Insurance Company, and National Trust Insurance Company.

AM Best rates insurance companies to provide an independent, third-party evaluation of their financial strength and ability to pay future claims. AM Best is the only global credit rating agency that focuses exclusively on the insurance industry. Founded in 1899, AM Best has assessed the creditworthiness of insurance companies for more than 125 years.

About FCCI

Established in 1959, FCCI Insurance Group distributes exclusively through independent agents across 20 states and Washington, D.C. FCCI provides commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty insurance and services throughout more than one-third of the United States. The company also writes commercial and contract surety in 45 states.

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI maintains regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. The organization has built a reputation for keeping its promises to policyholders, agents and teammates for more than 67 years.

For more information, visit www.fcci-group.com or call 800-226-3224

SOURCE FCCI Insurance Group