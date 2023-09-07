AM Best Affirms The Doctors Company's 'A' Excellent Financial Rating and Upgrades the Financial Rating of Hospitals Insurance Company to 'A'

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has affirmed The Doctors Company's financial strength rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and its long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) of "a+". The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the long-term ICR of "a+" (Excellent) have been affirmed for the following:

  • The Doctors Company, an Interinsurance Exchange
  • TDC National Assurance Company
  • TDC Specialty Insurance Company
  • TDC Special Risks Insurance Company
  • The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange

Additionally, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the long-term ICR to "a" (Excellent) from "a-" (Excellent) of Hospitals Insurance Company (HIC). HIC is a subsidiary of The Doctors Company.

The FSR of A is assigned only to select companies with excellent ability to meet ongoing insurance obligations. The "a+" ICR is assigned to entities that have an excellent ability to meet their ongoing senior financial obligations.

"These ratings from AM Best reflect the strength and stability of our company and reinforce our vision to build the preeminent organization for service to healthcare," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Our financial strength allows us to help healthcare professionals meet the challenges of a constantly shifting landscape and better serve our members."

