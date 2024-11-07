AM Best Reaffirms Amwins Top Score for DUAE Performance Assessment

Amwins receives AM Best's PA-1 score, reflecting the highest standards for underwriting excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a leading distributor of specialty insurance products and services, has once again achieved AM Best's highest assessment score for its delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAEs) across the firm. For the third consecutive year, Amwins has secured the PA-1 rating, underscoring its commitment to underwriting excellence. Introduced in 2022, AM Best's Performance Assessment (PA) for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs) is a comprehensive evaluation encompassing quantitative and qualitative aspects such as underwriting capabilities, governance and internal controls, financial health, organizational talent, and the breadth and depth of relationships. PA scores range from PA-1, the highest, to PA-5, the lowest. Notably, Amwins remains the only firm to have earned a PA-1 score among AM Best's clients.

"Receiving AM Best's highest assessment once more reflects the dedication and collaborative spirit that drives Amwins," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer at Amwins. "With a robust underwriting portfolio with overt $5.2 billion in premium volume, we pride ourselves in our data-driven underwriting platform that allows us to provide bespoke class of business solutions to our retail clients while delivering appropriate underwriting returns for our carrier partners."

Amwins' underwriting strength spans multiple divisions, fostering partnerships with over 100 markets and a network of 550 specialized underwriters supporting more than 120 niche programs. The company's emphasis on data and analytics is integral to its strategy and embedded within its proprietary Amwins DNA platform, which was launched last year. This comprehensive suite of data and analytics capabilities defines Amwins' commitment to supporting its colleagues, retail insurance clients, and market partners, differentiating the firm within the wholesale insurance industry.

"AM Best's DUAE assessment provides a unique benchmark for MGUs to showcase their industry leadership," remarked Mark Bernacki, chief underwriting officer at Amwins. "Our PA-1 rating is a direct result of the excellence demonstrated by our underwriters, the strategic deployment of our technological assets, and our strong financial performance, which, combined, reinforce our unmatched distribution network."

AM Best's analysis recognizes the extensive strategic capabilities required for competitive advantage, emphasizing how these capabilities are sustained, leveraged, and expanded. Amwins continues to leverage innovative strategies, advanced infrastructure, and an expert team of underwriters, actuaries, and CAT modelers to achieve profitable outcomes for its carrier partners.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $39 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amwins