AM General and Mandus Group's Soft Recoil Technology to Be Tested with the United States Army

"AM General's integration of Soft Recoil technology onto mobile platforms demonstrates our commitment to the innovation required to make future combat vehicles lighter, more survivable, and more lethal," said Regis Luther, SVP Engineering and Chief Technology Officer. "We are honored to support the U.S. Army's efforts to test and prove mobile howitzer systems."

AM General and its strategic partner, Mandus Group, have been integrating the soft recoil technology (SRT) onto light, mobile, transportable, and survivable platforms without sacrificing firepower. SRT is a disruptive technology that will reduce the firing loads for direct and indirect weapons systems, enabling combat systems to meet emerging requirements. The technology is ready now and can be deployed on existing weapons platforms for an immediate effect on the battlefield. Soft recoil enables reduction in overall system weight, making systems more agile and responsive to benefit the supported maneuver commander.

The HUMVEE 2-CT (M1152 two-door cargo truck) that serves as the mobile platform, will come with a standard 14,100 lb. gross vehicle weight, 205 hp engine, and antilock braking system (ABS). While the U.S. Army conducts characterization testing of the 2-CT Hawkeye MHS over the next year, AM General and Mandus Group will continue to refine the technology for integration of the soft recoil technology onto other mobile platforms. Scalability is already being tested with a 155mm prototype. The group is also exploring integration onto other existing and future combat systems.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of military grade tactical vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

About Mandus Group

Mandus Group designs, engineers, supplies, and supports artillery weapon systems and associated maintenance equipment in the United States and around the world. Mandus Group has extensive and unique experience and capabilities in heavy artillery design, engineering, and life cycle support which places it as a recognized leader in this segment of military weapon systems. Located in Rock Island, Illinois, Mandus Group is comprised of a highly experienced workforce of artillery professionals that are dedicated to providing innovation, quality, and on time performance. Please see more information about Mandus Group at www.mandusgroup.com

