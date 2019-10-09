AM General Focuses On Current Readiness And Future Technologies At AUSA 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobility solutions provider, AM General, will feature products and services that demonstrate readiness now and its investments to deliver the innovation required to win on future battlefields at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Oct. 14-16, 2019, Booth #1739, Hall A, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

"AM General has been a trusted partner to our military customers and we're proud of our tremendous history of providing advanced, cost-effective, and dependable capabilities on the battlefield," said AM General President and CEO, Andy Hove. "This year, at AUSA, we will further demonstrate to our customers that we are ready now and show how we are investing in the future."

The company will display a diverse lineup of products that highlight its continuous innovative spirit and its commitment to future technologies. With the iconic and proven Humvee light tactical vehicle, the company points to more than 35 years of upgrades and improvements, making it even better. Today's modern Humvee is a far cry from the vehicles that first deployed to Panama. The versatile Humvee, deployed around the globe right now, continues to meet multiple mission sets, from Fire Support Vehicle, Special Operations Tactical Vehicle, Life Saving Ambulance, or Mobile Howitzer to a Mission Command Vehicle, all of which can be transported in the same manner as the military members on the front lines. The heart of the Humvee, the current production chassis with updated powertrain, is easily integrated into customers' existing fleet via modernization efforts without adversely impacting existing logistics systems directly from the factory or through Public Private Partnerships.

AM General will also showcase cutting-edge innovation through the patented soft recoil technology that is integrated into the Humvee Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer system. The company's ability to scale this same technology will also be on display with the Brutus 155mm Mobile Howitzer– currently mounted onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle.

AM General continues to capitalize on its strategic partnerships to develop products and technology that meet the requirements to win in an ever-changing world. In current collaboration with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company will debut a new concept military Jeep® for customers in need of a rugged, lightweight vehicle. This light tactical vehicle rounds out the company's offerings along the capability weight spectrum. Through a partnership with BC Customs, AM General will also have on display the X-LT3, an ultralight tactical vehicle offering superior off-road mobility and agility that will be running the Baja 1000 in November.

AM General will also have representatives available to provide in-depth information on engineering and logistics services, their award-winning global supply chain management, field service support, as well as parts and equipment warranty support.

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has more than five decades of experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

