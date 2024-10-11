AM General Focuses on Tactical Capabilities for AUSA 2024

"AUSA is an important event for the industrial base and gives us an opportunity to update our key customer, the US Military, on the latest developments to maintain readiness. And for AM General it comes at a time when we are preparing for production of the JLTV A2," said Jim Cannon, AM General President and CEO. "We are extremely proud and excited to feature products that are actively supporting the Warfighter and that will continue to transform capabilities to support their mission."

On display will be the new JLTV A2 general purpose 4-passenger vehicle, which features additional enhancements over the first-generation model. Key changes include an upgraded powertrain, improvements in noise reduction, and improved corrosion protection. The company will also display the JLTV-T Trailer which has a payload of up to 5,100 lbs. and has an 18.5-inch travel to make it a rugged compliment to the JLTV A2.

The HUMVEE 2-CT Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer will also be featured on the show floor. In Partnership with Mandus Group and utilizing the patented Soft Recoil Technology, the HUMVEE 2-CT Hawkeye can rapidly engage targets with both indirect and direct fires and move out to avoid counterfire strikes with the agility that the battle-tested HUMVEE platform is known for. The HUMVEE 2-CT Hawkeye is currently undergoing testing in the Eastern European theater as the company sees increasing demand for this mobile artillery system to counter near peer threats.

AM General is also debuting the first from-the-ground-up build of the MIMIC-V (Mission Integrated Maneuverable Interoperable Conformable Vehicle) prototype. The MIMIC-V is a platform that has been designed and engineered to serve the ultra-unique needs of our special operations Warfighters. Formerly the AM General Chieftain, the MIMIC-V is the Company's solution to tactical security. This high-performance and low-signature truck can operate in any environment for any tactical mission. As the name implies, MIMIC-V's key differentiator is that it can reduce its signature by looking like a commercial vehicle.

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), the next-generation HUMVEE Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

