AM General Welcomes State of Michigan and Local Community Leaders, Defense Industry Leaders, and Business Partners to the Grand Opening of its Technology and Engineering Center

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobility solutions provider, AM General, today celebrated the official grand opening of its Technology and Engineering Center (TEC) after recently relocating from Livonia, Michigan. The ceremony focused on AM General's strong legacy of designing, engineering and supporting iconic, high-quality specialized vehicles and vehicle automotive systems for military and commercial customers. With the backdrop of its state-of-the-art the facility, the company emphasized its continuous commitment to growth and innovation through collaboration not only with its customers worldwide, but also with local and national defense and automotive industry leaders.

AM General President and CEO, Andy Hove (center) officially opening the AM General Technology and Engineering Center with (from left to right) City of Auburn Hills Mayor Pro-Tem, John Burmeister, AM General Chief Operating Officer Steve Zink, MEDC Executive Director, Michigan Defense Center, Sean Carlson, and Oakland County Director, Economic Development & Community Affairs, Irene Spanos

"The greatest economic success of any local community includes a diverse inventory of businesses that can weather the cyclical ups and downs of any one industry," said Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel. "AM General, as a defense industry company, does just that by joining an already diverse Auburn Hills business community that is growing and thriving. We are honored to have them in our community and they have already proven to be an engaged corporate citizen," he added.

The AM General TEC serves as an ideation hub that will welcome defense and non-defense customers, business partners, industry and community organizations to discuss key initiatives, not just for the company, but for the automotive and defense industries as a whole. The company has already hosted various groups to the AM General TEC. The Michigan Military Coalition recently held their Congressional Delegation Breakfast at the facility to discuss events and legislation affecting the Michigan defense industry. Additionally, the Michigan Automotive & Defense Cyber Awareness Team (MADCAT), whose mission is to leverage unique regional assets in the defense and automotive industries to drive technology innovation, encourage economic development, and create a talented workforce for Macomb County and the State of Michigan held their quarterly meeting at the AM General TEC.

"We are excited to officially open our Technology and Engineering Center. While we have been working out of the TEC facility since last Fall, we wanted to take the opportunity to welcome our business partners, community and industry leaders and provide them with a more intimate view of our organization and our current initiatives," said Steve Zink, AM General Chief Operating Officer. "This new facility not only improves our day to day business operations, but it also provides us with the flexibility to bring in our partners to discuss current and future technologies that are relevant to our industry today and become the new solutions for tomorrow."

The facility boasts over 74,000 square feet of office and meeting space, and an additional 102,000 square feet containing a full-service workshop for fast prototyping, testing, and quality control of current and future vehicles and automotive systems, as well as a dedicated show room for current and concept vehicle displays. It is outfitted with the latest wireless technology and messaging platform that enables employees to be fully mobile and connected, whether working locally or remotely. As an ISO9001 registered company, the grand opening ceremony was also an opportunity to tout the full compliance of the company's Quality Management System audit, which demonstrates the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 296,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has more than five decades of experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

