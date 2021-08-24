AM LAW 200 Firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP Rolls Out iCompli Information Governance & Records Platform

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalRM, creators of iCompli, the most innovative information governance and records platform, is pleased to announce that Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP has completed its rollout of iCompli throughout each of its 12 offices.

David Booker, Records Manager at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, said the decision to transition from LegalKEY to iCompli came easy. "My team found iCompli intuitive and easy to navigate. Their ability to convert every field in LegalKEY into iCompli without truncating or combining fields was very important, and the responsiveness and willingness of the LegalRM team to work with the firm to meet our requirements was also a deciding factor. They were fantastic to work with and the implementation went smoothly and was on schedule and in budget."

Brownstein decided to transition to iCompli as their solution of choice to manage their physical records and electronic content in iManage, File Shares and SharePoint. Additionally, using iCompli meant bringing together enterprise content into a single tree view, allowing the firm to apply retention rules and workflow for disposition approval based around client requirements and growing privacy obligations.

Christopher Giles, LegalRM's Founder and CEO, says: "Firms want a strong cloud partner who can help deliver on their IG needs, specifically around integrated retention and disposition of content, regardless of media or repository. Additionally, our ability to deploy to a regional MS Azure cloud ensures strong performance and regulatory compliance, regardless of where a client, or client office, is located. We are delighted to have Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck join LegalRM's growing client base. Their deep appreciation of strong information governance practices reaffirms our position to provide the most innovative records and information governance platform for law firms and professional services organizations."

About Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.

With offices across the western U.S., plus Washington, D.C., and Atlantic City, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is where business, law and politics converge. Founded in 1968, Brownstein provides its clients a value that no other western law firm can match—an integrated approach that combines sensible business solutions with a Capitol Hill perspective.

About LegalRM

LegalRM is the creator of market-leading software, services and solutions for information governance, records management, risk management and compliance.

About iCompli

iCompi is a modern, intuitive information governance and records platform for risk-savvy organizations seeking a secure, comprehensive, yet cost-effective way to manage the retention, destruction and overall compliance of both physical and electronic assets.

