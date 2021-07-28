AM LLC Adds Industry Standouts Catalina Murillo and Melissa Fannin to Executive Team

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC , a public health firm that supports state and local health departments to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, is pleased to announce that Catalina Murillo and Melissa Fannin have joined our executive team. Murillo will serve as AM's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Fannin will serve as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Catalina Murillo is a culture-first human resource leader with a passion for people, learning, diversity, and building organizational cultures. Over nearly three decades, she has worked in organizations across industries such as retail, media, non-profit, and hyper-growth IT/professional services.

Murillo, always seeking to grow, joins AM LLC after serving nearly 15 years with Maximus Inc. as a Senior VP within Human Resource Operations. She grew up in Costa Rica and New Jersey and earned her BA and MA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Impressed by the District of Columbia's international scene and diversity, she relocated to DC and earned an MBA from George Washington University.

"I am honored to join my colleagues at AM LLC and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate in the efforts to lead and advance the HR function, and most importantly to continue to evolve and progress toward the goal to create a "culture of caring" at AM LLC," she says. Murillo's full bio can be found on the company's website .

Melissa Fannin is a seasoned healthcare executive and clinician with more than 25 years of experience in various roles that have spanned across multiple industries. She started her career at the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center with more than 12 years as a critical care and trauma nurse and progressed into a leadership position. Fannin assisted with the implementation of the first hospital-based critical care transport program at the University of Maryland and became the operations manager of the overall program. She later advanced into the government-industry where she spent 12 years working at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While there, she led and managed major programs, developed contract documents, led panels in the review of proposals, and assisted in the implementation of new legislation, i.e. the Medicare Modernization Act and the Deficit Reduction Act. Most recently, she was the senior vice president for the Federal Programs at CNSI and provided leadership into the federal strategy and overall business.

Fannin holds a Bachelors in Nursing from the University of MD, an MS in Health Policy and Health Law from the University of MD, an MBA from the University of Baltimore, a Master's certificate in Project Management from George Washington University, and a Masters in Health Informatics and Leadership from Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine. She was also the recipient of the Top 100 Fed Health IT award in 2019 and 2020. Fannin's full bio is available on the company's website .

AM TRACE is currently working with multiple states, local jurisdictions, K-12 partners and Higher Ed to assist public health agencies with testing, tracing, and vaccination programs. Anyone interested in partnering with AM LLC for support, including strategic communication or marketing to formulate messaging and campaigns, should connect with AM LLC via Dr. Christopher K Orlea, Chief Experience Officer, at [email protected] .

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/ .

