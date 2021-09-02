AM LLC Grows Team Through Addition of Business Development and Talent Acquisition Industry Leaders

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC , a public health firm that supports state and local health departments to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, enthusiastically announces that Tiffany Grosvenor and Irma Long are joining their Senior Leadership team. While Ms. Long will build on a career of placing industry leaders as the new Senior Vice-President of Talent, Ms. Grosvenor will develop healthcare opportunities as Senior Director of Strategic Markets.

Tiffany Grosvenor, Senior Director of Strategic Markets Irma Long, Senior Vice-President of Talent

Ms. Grosvenor brings deep experience in the areas of relationship building, client engagement, strategic execution and growth. She is an accomplished business development professional with over 18 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Her primary focus has been in the commercial sector within payers and providers. While at Inova, Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider, she directed strategic business partnerships, relationships and contracting with physicians. Ms. Grosvenor was the Project Manager delivering a new accountable care organization: Innovation Health. This was an equal share joint venture between Inova and Aetna, where she also built two provider networks. She also brings a strong healthcare management consulting background from Evolent Health and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), where she was focused on building strategic partnerships, client engagement, and helping her clients achieve their strategic organizational goals.

Most recently Ms. Grosvenor worked at CNSI, a health technology company, where she held a senior leadership role. She has been responsible for creating a national commercial market strategy, and for spearheading entry into new markets. She is highly skilled at navigating through the complex health care environment.

"AM LLC has a strong reputation for excellence, and that reputation has been earned through the delivery of programs and services by standouts in the fields we serve," shares Dan Gabriel, AM LLC Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of Ms. Grosvenor brings the ability to strengthen strategic launch of service lines and redirection, while Ms. Long has exceptional experience placing staff that accounts for a cohort of the Nation's Top 100 Influencers and Decision Makers."

Ms. Long is a well-rounded Human Resources Executive who has expertise in building talent models, department infrastructures, programs, policies, and global systems and processes for Fortune 100 companies. She has functioned in the Human Resources field, which includes employee relations, benefits administration, HRIS, with specialization in Talent Acquisition. Her specific experience is in improving and enhancing existing functions, leading those to operational excellence. She brings extensive experience in the design and implementation of innovative staffing strategies and systems, and is at the forefront of innovative methodologies and practices that are new to the Human Resources industry.

She has been recognized for thought leadership and other notable accomplishments in: Global Merger and Acquisition Infrastructure Development, D&I Strategy and Program Development, Global System Implementation & Infrastructure Development, Onboarding and New Hire Orientation Program Development, Talent Assessment Development & Competency Modeling, Employment Branding, AI, Website Design, Talent Assessment, Succession Planning, Recruitment Marketing, Vendor Management, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing Program Design.

AM LLC is currently working with multiple states, local jurisdictions, K-12 partners and Higher Ed to assist public health agencies with testing, tracing, and vaccination programs. Anyone interested in partnering with AM LLC for support, including strategic communication or marketing to formulate messaging and campaigns, should connect with AM LLC via Dr. Christopher K Orlea, Chief Experience Officer, at [email protected] .

About AM LCC

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/ .

