AM LLC Retains Pinkston to Lead National Communications Campaign

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC, a public health firm supporting federal, state and local health departments, along with K-12 partners, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, has selected DC based strategic communications consultancy Pinkston to manage external media communications.

"After a national search to select the best communications team who would not only understand our mission to fight against Covid-19, but also help take AM to the next level, we selected Pinkston to help deliver our urgent message to school administrators to help them find solutions to get schools reopened quickly and safely,'' said AM LLC's CEO and founder, Dan Gabriel. "The experienced team at Pinkston will be absolutely essential to our success, especially as we scale up our efforts."

For 20 years, Pinkston, based in Falls Church, Virginia has been helping a diverse stable of clients from innovative start ups to Fortune 100 companies get their message out in unique and compelling ways. Pinkston Partner Sean McCabe said, "This is personal. As a parent I know how important it is to keep our students safe. The work that AM is doing is so important; ensuring that teachers and kids can get safely back to school this fall, is among the most gratifying work we'll ever do. We literally jumped at the chance to help them."

AM LLC is currently working nationwide with six states, three counties, and numerous public health agencies on testing, contact tracing, and vaccination programs. Well over over 100 schools, and 53,000 students benefit from AM's partnership today, with many more in progress. Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at [email protected] .

About AM LLC

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.

About Pinkston

Pinkston is an international strategic communications consultancy that offers an integrated collection of earned- and owned-media capabilities, including messaging and writing, media relations, social media, video production, web development, digital marketing and graphic design. Founded in 2001 and based in the Washington, D.C. area, Pinkston serves a wide range of clients including Fortune 100 companies, innovative technology startups, national non-profit organizations, international industry associations and numerous New York Times best-selling authors. Learn more at www.pinkston.co .

