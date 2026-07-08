AM Technical Solutions Acquires Sequence Inc. to Scale Project Delivery and Workforce Innovation for the Life Sciences Industry

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTS has welcomed Sequence Inc. into its organization as part of a strategic acquisition, bringing together global project delivery expertise with specialized engineering, commissioning, qualification and workforce training capabilities to better serve the rapidly growing and evolving life sciences industry.

This move reflects a shared focus on solving one of the industry's most urgent challenges: delivering complex projects with an emphasis on speed to market, while ensuring access to highly trained, project-ready talent.

AMTS + Sequence Acquisition

By integrating AMTS's international footprint and multidisciplinary engineering capabilities with Sequence's deep engineering and CQV expertise, the combined organizations will expand both capacity and technical depth, enabling clients to execute faster without compromising quality or compliance.

A defining element of this integration is Sequence's mock pharmaceutical training facility. Designed to emulate real-world manufacturing environments, the hands-on training program prepares personnel before they arrive on-site, reducing ramp-up time, improving performance, and strengthening project outcomes from day one.

"With the ability to scale and train resources organically in their training facility, Sequence brings a unique and effective approach to address today's talent shortage challenges. Together, AMTS and Sequence are building a more integrated, scalable solution to meet client needs that allows us to strengthen support across the full project lifecycle, from early planning through operational readiness." - Dave Watrous, AMTS CEO.

As global demand accelerates across advanced manufacturing sectors, AMTS and Sequence are aligned in their commitment to innovation, execution excellence, and building the workforce needed for the next generation of project delivery.

"Joining AMTS brings the benefit of extending our service capability across the project lifecycle through a much larger pool of specialized resources. We're not only expanding our reach across industries, we're enhancing how we prepare and deliver talent to meet the demands of increasingly complex projects." - Mike Putnam, Sequence CEO.

Bringing AMTS and Sequence Inc. together provides a unique solution for the market. Backed by both technical strength and execution scale that improves project delivery results and reduces the coordination burden on clients, the merger creates opportunity for a single point of accountability from project conceptualization to go-live product manufacturing.

Sequence's values-driven culture and commitment to developing its people and community align closely with AMTS's own principles of integrity, innovation, and care. The Sequence team will continue operating under its established leadership, with the full backing of AMTS's global platform, resources, and project delivery network.

ABOUT AMTS

Founded in 1994, AM is a global architecture, engineering, construction, and commissioning firm for high-tech markets. AM targets semiconductor, life science, data center, solar, aerospace, research, university, and other high-technology facilities. AM has successfully managed over $30 billion in capital projects, cleanroom construction builds, and facility expansions for more than 170 different customers in 26 different countries. AM's Global Headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with multiple regional offices across North America, Asia, and Europe. www.AMTS.com

ABOUT SEQUENCE INC.

Sequence is an engineering consulting firm specializing in ensuring that facilities and manufacturing processes are designed and tested to meet end user requirements for regulated industries. Through a fully functional, mock pharmaceutical manufacturing training facility, consultants are trained in a hands-on environment that is unique in the industry that includes both equipment and software. Founded in 2002, Sequence provides consulting solutions to clients across North America and parts of Europe. The company is headquartered in the heart of RTP at 1400 Perimeter Park Drive in Morrisville, NC with a second hub in Framingham, MA. www.SequenceQCS.com

Media Contact:

Julie Barberio

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SOURCE Sequence, Inc.