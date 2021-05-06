AM TRACE Announces Affinity Partnership with the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO)

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM TRACE LLC, a public health firm that supports state and local health departments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, today announced it is an Affinity Partner in the Association of School Business Officials International's (ASBO) Corporate Alliance Partnership (CAP) program. This partnership allows AM TRACE to expand its overall mission of providing support for the rebuilding of America's public health infrastructure by addressing the needs of students and staff in schools nationwide.

As an Affinity Partner, AM TRACE joins a strong network of companies committed to supporting ASBO International's mission of ensuring all students have the resources they need to access quality education, which includes a healthy and safe space in which to learn. AM TRACE's involvement in this new program from ASBO International will allow the Company to directly support school business professionals and the education of students globally with a unique perspective as a leader in the public health space.

"AM TRACE's partnership with our organization is timely as school district leaders deal with the challenging task of opening their doors to students while meeting the necessary health regulations and safety protocols," said ASBO International Executive Director David J. Lewis. "As we continue to grapple with the challenges COVID-19 has created for school leadership, AM TRACE can help our members protect their students and staff as we move into the new normal."

"In our pursuit to continuously provide best-in-class public health services, particularly in the fight against COVID-19, we are very proud of our relationship with ASBO International," said Erin Joanna Thames, COO of AM TRACE LLC. "As we work towards our common goal of helping students safely reenter the classroom, we're committed to providing the resources that school officials need around quality assurance and distribution programs for vaccines, comprehensive testing that meets the needs of their campus or district, and proven contact tracing programs that respect and value the need for discretion and student privacy."

AM TRACE is currently working nationwide with multiple states and public health agencies on testing, tracing, and vaccination programs. Counties or states that are interested in partnering with AM TRACE for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Chris Orlea at [email protected].

About AM TRACE

AM TRACE was purpose built to work with local public health agencies and community organizations to address large-scale public health challenges. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AM TRACE is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your local public health departments with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine quality assurance. Learn more at https://am-trace.co/.

