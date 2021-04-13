AM TRACE Announces Diamond Partnership With National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO)

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM TRACE LLC, a public health firm that supports state and local health departments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, today announced it is a Diamond Affiliate Partner of the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). This partnership is another milestone in AM TRACE's overall mission of forming long-term partnerships with local health officials to support the rebuilding of America's public health infrastructure.

To celebrate the partnership and showcase the services that the Company provides to health departments around the country, AM TRACE revealed the latest ad collaboration with Adam Garber, former White House videographer for the Obama administration.

AM TRACE will play a key role in NACCHO's Preparedness Summit, which is taking place today through Thursday, April 15, 2021. Leaders from the Company's implementation teams will host a roundtable discussion, a focus group on vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, and a town hall to engage participants in meaningful conversations about the future of the public health industry.

"We are excited to support NACCHO through our new partnership and participate in webinars and conferences that aid in our effort to bring operational capacity and continuity to our partners at local health agencies," said Erin Thames, Chief Operating Officer at AM TRACE. "We also look forward to engaging directly with NACCHO's members to learn more about the challenges they face and the support they need, so that we can better develop solutions tailored to their needs."

"We are glad to have AM TRACE as a partner and look forward to the educational and insightful discussions they will have with our members," commented Dr. Oscar Alleyne, Chief of Programs and Services at NACCHO. "We look to develop relationships with companies that can provide our members with information they need and solutions to perform their jobs on a daily basis, and we think that AM TRACE will be able to share valuable firsthand experience with our members from their work with local counties across the country."

AM TRACE is currently working nationwide with multiple states and public health agencies on testing, tracing, and vaccination programs. Counties or states that are interested in partnering with AM TRACE for COVID-19 mitigation support, or NACCHO members looking to connect with AM TRACE, should contact Dr. Chris Orlea at [email protected].

About AM TRACE

AM TRACE was purpose built to work with local public health agencies and community organizations to address large-scale public health challenges. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AM TRACE is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your local public health departments with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine quality assurance. Learn more at https://am-trace.co/.

