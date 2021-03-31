AM TRACE Announces Premier Sponsorship of ASTHO's COVID-19 TechXpo; Unveils New Ad "Partners" from Obama White House Videographer

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM TRACE LLC, a public health firm that supports state and local health department efforts to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, announced it is a premier sponsor of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials' (ASTHO) COVID-19 TechXpo, taking place today, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The event is focused on connecting public health officials with technologies that can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. As part of the partnership, AM TRACE will introduce its vaccine stewardship program to conference attendees in a virtual tradeshow booth and participate in a TechXpo podcast distributed to all attendees.

AM TRACE worked with Adam Garber, who served as the Director of Video, Special Projects and Senior Digital Strategist in the White House Office of Digital Strategy during the Obama Administration, to produce an ad about how the Company serves as a reliable partner to public health departments across the country, which will premiere at the TechXpo.

"We are pleased to be a leading sponsor of ASTHO's upcoming COVID-19 TechXpo, where we will have the opportunity to speak directly with public health officials who are leading COVID-19 response in their local communities and learn more about the main challenges they're facing, and how we can support them," said Erin Thames, Chief Operating Officer at AM TRACE. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to forming long-term partnerships with local health officials, many of whom are ASTHO members, and providing support to their departments on an ongoing basis."

"We are happy to have AM TRACE as one of our sponsors for our upcoming COVID-19 TechXpo," commented J.T. Lane, Chief Population Health and Innovation Officer at ASTHO. "Our focus is on providing a venue for public health and tech to come together to share and discuss innovations, challenges and lessons learned in the COVID-19 response, and how they can aid in future data modernization efforts. We are glad to bring together AM TRACE and our other participating partners to share more information about their expertise and solutions with the public health community."

AM TRACE is currently working nationwide with multiple states and public health agencies on testing, tracing, and vaccination programs. Counties or states that are interested in partnering with AM TRACE for COVID-19 mitigation support, or ASTHO members looking to connect with AM TRACE at the TechXpo, should contact Dr. Chris Orlea at [email protected].

About AM TRACE

AM TRACE was purpose built to work with local public health agencies and community organizations to address large-scale public health challenges. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AM TRACE is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your local public health departments with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine quality assurance. Learn more at https://am-trace.co/.

SOURCE AM TRACE