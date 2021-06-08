AM TRACE Selected by Indian Health Services to Meet Critical Goal of Ensuring Pandemic Response Efforts Reach All Communities

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM TRACE LLC , a public health firm supporting federal, state and local health departments, along with K-12 partners, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities, has joined Indian Health Services (IHS) to ensure equitable delivery of more than $4 billion allocated to Indian Country through the American Rescue Plan, committing to elevate the health of American Indians and Alaska Natives (AIAN).

American Indian and Alaska Native families receive access to life-saving services through the collaborative efforts of AM TRACE and Indian Health Services.

The American Rescue Plan will expand vaccinations, testing, and treatment. In an attempt to curtail disparate outcomes this plan also increases preventive health services to AIAN peoples, who according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are at higher risk for COVID-19 serious illness or death.

According to an article published by the Brookings Institute , "American Indians and Alaska Natives are dying of COVID-19 at much higher rates and at younger ages than other groups. In some states, the COVID-19 death rate for AIAN people is similar to that of whites who are 20 to 30 years older."

"The soaring goal to elevate the face of Public Health is the minimum that we strive to achieve at AM TRACE", said Dan Gabriel, the company's chief executive officer. Gabriel continued, "As with vaccine hesitancy and reluctance to adhere to prevailing guidance from health authorities, access to equitable health care is a major obstacle to a full and accelerated recovery from COVID-19. This investment by the current Administration to serve the American Indian and Alaska Native population segment is a step in the right direction. We see this from our on-going work in Alaska, to the fruition of this new project with Indian Health Services - and we couldn't be more proud to support the delivery of these services."

AM TRACE is currently working with multiple states and public health agencies on testing, tracing, and vaccination programs. Anyone interested in partnering with AM TRACE for support, including marketing to formulate messaging and campaigns, should connect with AM TRACE via Dr. Christopher K Orlea, Chief Experience Officer, at [email protected] .

AM TRACE was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM TRACE is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://am-trace.co/ .

