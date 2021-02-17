AM TRACE To Support Municipality of Anchorage With COVID-19 Contact Tracing

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM TRACE LLC, a public health firm that supports state and local health departments to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, today announced it has been awarded a contract with the Municipality of Anchorage to support contact tracing for Anchorage, Alaska.

AM TRACE will provide the Anchorage Health Department and the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Public Health, with COVID-19 contact tracing and monitoring. The company will assist the Municipality by contacting cases and contacts, tracing their activities and helping to ensure self-isolation of those who test positive. AM TRACE will specifically support on outbreak investigations, contact interviews and contact monitoring of at-risk populations.

"While we work towards vaccinating our community, we recognize contact tracing remains a key tool," said Heather Harris, Director for the Anchorage Health Department. "We look forward to collaborating with the AM TRACE team to bolster our efforts in stopping the spread of COVID-19."

"AM TRACE is proud to support the Municipality of Anchorage with their contact tracing efforts, as we know how critical effective contact tracing is for this pandemic," commented Erin Thames, Chief Operating Officer at AM TRACE. "Effective tracing and case investigation can be one of the most difficult tasks for public health agencies nationwide. We're confident our evidence-based approach to contact tracing can be supportive to Anchorage's tracing efforts and look forward to our partnership."

Nationwide, AM TRACE is currently working with multiple states and public health agencies on tracing programs. Counties or states that are interested in partnering with AM TRACE for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Frank Collins at [email protected].

About AM TRACE

AM TRACE was purpose built to work with local public health agencies and community organizations to address large-scale public health challenges. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AM TRACE is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your local public health departments with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine quality assurance. Learn more at https://am-trace.co/.

