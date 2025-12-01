A&M University-San Antonio to Host 10th Annual Lights of Esperanza Celebration

Beloved holiday tradition returns with 40,000+ lights, entertainment, and community cheer

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M University–San Antonio will once again welcome thousands of guests to its campus this holiday season for the annual Lights of Esperanza, one of the region's most beloved traditions. Celebrating its 10th year, Lights of Esperanza is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, from 6–8 p.m. The milestone event promises an evening filled with community spirit, festive cheer, and dazzling illumination—all free and open to the public.

A&M-San Antonio will welcome the community for a night of celebration and connection. Students, families, and neighbors will gather for an evening of holiday cheer and tradition.

The event will feature more than 40,000 twinkling lights, a spectacular laser light show, and festive entertainment for all ages. Approximately 3,000 guests are expected to attend this free, open-to-the-public celebration that brings together students, alumni, families, and community members from across the region.

"This year's Lights of Esperanza marks a joyful milestone for our University community," said President Salvador Hector Ochoa. "For ten years, this celebration has brought together students, families, alumni, and neighbors to share in the spirit of hope and unity that defines our Jaguar family. We're proud to continue this beautiful tradition that lights up both our campus and our community."

Families will enjoy games, rides, festive photo backdrops, and performances that highlight the region's artistic talent. The lively Holiday Market will showcase local vendors and artisans, and light-up Santa hats will also be available while supplies last.

More than just a celebration, Lights of Esperanza reflects the University's growing momentum. This fall, A&M–San Antonio welcomed a record-breaking 1,295 first-time-in-college students. With 67% first-generation students and 79% who are Pell Grant eligible, the University continues to be a beacon of opportunity for students and families across the region. A&M–San Antonio's commitment to student success and regional impact has earned national recognition, ranking #29 among Top Public Schools in the Regional West by U.S. News & World Report.

Community traditions like Lights of Esperanza demonstrate the powerful connections being built between the University and South San Antonio. Each year, thousands of visitors walk the campus, discovering a place dedicated to educational transformation, pride, and shared celebration.

Event Details:

What: 10th Annual Lights of Esperanza

When: Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 6-8 p.m.

Where: Texas A&M University–San Antonio

One University Way, San Antonio, TX 78224

