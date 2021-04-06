AM99 Ties the Knot With the Best Masks for Weddings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has resulted in major changes to modern weddings. Less people are allowed in venues, social distancing is required, and hosts need to make an extra effort to ensure that their guests feel safe and comfortable. One of the biggest changes has been the necessity of face masks - couples wearing face coverings as they tie the knot on their special day has become standard operating procedure for weddings in the U.S. and beyond. Creating a unique wedding has always been a challenge for hosts and party venues, and the introduction of face masks has presented an additional obstacle in this regard. MindBeauty, the company behind the AM99 face mask, is actively promoting its mask customization features for those looking to bring a personal touch to their big day.

"Creating a custom feel for a wedding has been a process that has presented issues for hosts and venues for decades. It's important to bring an atmosphere that is entirely unique to the couple. It's what helps make their special day that much more special," said Joei Lau, Founder of MindBeauty.

"We are looking to deliver that level of personalization with the customization features of the AM99. Design, structure, and composition can all be tailored to the needs of the customer."

Despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding industry has made over $39 billion over the past year. By targeting this market with its customizable AM99 face masks, MindBeauty looks to tap into the space by servicing the rising demand for safe weddings. The AM99 customization options allow people to choose from an array of colors, allowing both brides and grooms to choose the one that best fits their theme. Customers can also adjust sizing, the blend of cotton, polyester, and polyurethane fabrics, as well as the various components of the mask itself.

"Masks have become a staple product in the modern era, but that doesn't mean that couples should sacrifice the optics of their wedding because of the current circumstances. By creating a mask that is 100% yours, one can capture the visual elements that will remind partygoers of the atmosphere that the couple brings into the room with their presence," said Lau.

