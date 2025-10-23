AMA, Ad Council and Coalition of Health Care Leaders Launch New Effort to Provide Health Care Professionals with Tools to Prevent Firearm Injuries

New digital resource hub developed through work of AMA's Firearm Injury Prevention task force and as part of national "Agree to Agree" campaign to help clinicians discuss firearm injury prevention with patients

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With firearm injuries the leading cause of death of children and teens in the U.S., the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Ad Council, in collaboration with a coalition of health care leaders, launched a new digital resource hub at AgreeToAgree.org/HealthCare to empower physicians and other health care professionals to confidently and compassionately engage patients in conversations about firearm injury prevention. The digital resource hub features new "Agree to Agree" campaign videos, fact sheets, toolkits, and conversation guides for clinicians to help patients and their families understand the risks associated with unsecured firearms and best practices for secure storage to help reduce injuries and deaths.

The AMA, along with many national medical specialty societies, supports counseling patients on preventing firearm injuries. However, due to numerous barriers, this topic remains largely absent from clinical conversations—86% of adults say they have never been asked by a physician whether there are firearms in the home. Yet studies show that when these conversations do occur, patients are more likely to adopt safe storage practices. The new digital resource hub and "Agree to Agree" campaign videos aim to close this gap by equipping clinicians with the tools and confidence to address this issue with their patients.

"In cities and towns – rural and urban – physicians treat patients and families afflicted by firearm injuries every day. To help reduce injuries and deaths, we must focus on prevention," said Toluwalase A. Ajayi, MD, AMA Board Chair-elect and AMA Firearm Injury Prevention task force Co-Chair "That's why we're providing resources to help health care professionals feel confident in talking with patients about firearm safety. We encourage physicians to include questions about firearm ownership and secure storage practices as part of routine patient care and child well visits, just as we ask about pool safety and car safety seats. Doing so will normalize conversations on this topic and save lives."

The digital resource hub is a product of the AMA's Firearm Injury Prevention task force, which launched in 2023 and includes representation from 14 national medical specialty societies and several liaison organizations. The hub includes content from the AMA, medical associations, health systems, academic institutions, medical journals and non-profit organizations. It allows users to select tools both by clinical specialty and by risk area, as well as the ability to see which content offers continuing education credits.

This work is part of the newest phase of the Ad Council's "Agree to Agree" campaign—a national effort to empower health care professionals to confidently and compassionately engage patients in conversations about firearm injury prevention.

In addition to the digital resource hub, "Agree to Agree" is introducing a new PSA encouraging physicians and other health care professionals to feel confident as they approach conversations about firearm injury prevention. The PSA brings to life real-world scenarios that reflect the nuanced, everyday moments in clinical care, like nutrition, limiting screen time, car safety seat use, and protecting kids from household hazards. The PSA directs audiences to AgreeToAgree.org/HealthCare to find the resource hub, developed in collaboration with the AMA for clinicians to learn more.

"The new work and expanded resources are designed to meet health care professionals where they are—with empathy, clarity and respect for the realities of clinical care," said Michelle Hillman, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council. "The American Medical Association and our coalition of partners' commitment to equipping clinicians with trusted, reliable tools has been vital in ensuring this campaign continues to reflect both the gravity of the issue and the practical needs of those on the front lines."

The new PSAs are directed by Nicolas "Nico" Gordon, developed in partnership with creative agency Ogilvy Health and will air nationwide across donated media, reaching digital and social outlets. Real Chemistry, CMI Media Group and Datonics also provided communications and media support to broaden the campaign's impact among health care professionals.

"This work has the power to create real change in society, and by equipping health care professionals to have honest, supportive conversations about firearm injury prevention, we're taking a meaningful step toward creating safer environments for our children and teens," said Renata Maia, Chief Creative Officer, North America, Ogilvy Health.

The initial phase of "Agree to Agree," launched in February 2025 with a coalition of health care and business leaders, laid a critical foundation by encouraging health care professionals to lean into their unique role in helping prevent firearm injuries through supportive conversations with their patients.

Funding for this initiative has been provided by the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Aya Healthcare, BJC Health System, Children's Hospital Association, Children's Wisconsin, Dartmouth Health Children's, Endeavor Health, Froedtert Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Intermountain Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Kaiser Permanente, LifeBridge Health, MedStar Health, Michigan Medicine, Northwell Health, OhioHealth, Press Ganey, RWJBarnabas Health, University of Michigan and Yale New Haven Health.

As part of the Ad Council's broader Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative, "Agree to Agree" works to address the full spectrum of firearm violence by building on shared beliefs and common ground. Rooted in the idea that no one wants firearms to be the leading cause of death for children and teens, the initiative is supported and informed by a coalition of hospital and health care leaders. For more information on "Agree to Agree" visit AgreeToAgree.org.

About the American Medical Association

The American Medical Association is the physician's powerful ally in patient care. As the only medical association that convenes 190+ state and specialty medical societies and other critical stakeholders, the AMA represents physicians with a unified voice to all key players in health care. The AMA leverages its strength by removing the obstacles that interfere with patient care, leading the charge to prevent chronic disease and confront public health crises, and driving the future of medicine to tackle the biggest challenges in health care. For more information, visit ama-assn.org.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

SOURCE The Ad Council