AMA and RedCrow Collaborate to Promote Health Care Innovation with Physician Insight

Building on a shared conviction that physician expertise can inspire new technology to resolve unmet needs in the health care sector, the two organizations have launched the RedCrow Hub on the AMA's Physician Innovation Network (PIN), an online platform that connects physicians with entrepreneurs seeking to drive solution development with insight and feedback from front-line medical care professionals.

The integration of the AMA's PIN platform with the RedCrow community creates a unique nexus point for health care innovation where health care startups can benefit from greater insight and expert involvement, while physicians can have a greater role in driving technology that responds to real clinical needs.

"Overlooking physician requirements is one reason new medical technology may not live up to its promise," said AMA CEO James L. Madara, M.D. "The AMA believes when physicians and entrepreneurs are aligned on the challenges and opportunities in health care, we can expect meaningful advances from medical technology. The new collaboration brings together the expertise of physicians and the passion of entrepreneurs to develop cutting-edge technology that improves the way the health care system works."

"We expect the RedCrow Hub to become a vibrant community," says Orrin Ailloni-Charas, M.D., RedCrow's managing director. "I'm hopeful that physicians will find many opportunities to share their expertise and, perhaps, join startups in areas in which they are passionate. The AMA shares our vision for fostering innovation through the inclusion of the medical community and we are very excited about this collaboration."

"In the digital age, it has become extremely important to know who you are interacting with online," said RedCrow CEO Brian A. Smith. "The AMA's PIN gives the RedCrow network the ability to share their expertise with not only our fundraising companies but with any company or individual seeking feedback or validation. Each user can create a robust profile which lends to the credibility and success of this community"

Physicians, entrepreneurs and health care companies interested in engaging on the RedCrow Hub can register at no cost and will have full access to the AMA's PIN platform.

About the American Medical Association

The American Medical Association is the physicians' powerful ally in patient care. As the only medical association that convenes 190+ state and specialty medical societies and other critical stakeholders, the AMA represents physicians with a unified voice to all key players in health care. The AMA leverages its strength by removing the obstacles that interfere with patient care, leading the charge to prevent chronic disease and confront public health crises and, driving the future of medicine to tackle the biggest challenges in health care.

About RedCrow

RedCrow, which was created as a result of the 2012 Jobs Act, is a direct-investment and marketing platform for healthcare innovation, providing curated deal flow for all investors. RedCrow leverages industry experts to provide comprehensive analysis on healthcare startups, enabling a wide array of investors to help healthcare innovation succeed. When a startup joins RedCrow, it's equipped with the tools, such as interactive, virtual deal rooms, it needs to market its company and investment opportunity. RedCrow leverages the knowledge of its crowd of experts to identify and support innovative companies.

SOURCE RedCrow

