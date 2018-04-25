AMA Atlanta Launches New White Paper: Storytelling 2020

Despite the increasingly fragmented media landscape, consumers continue to expect seamless, personalized experiences. Storytelling 2020 gives marketers the tools they need to foster engagement in ways that inspire customers to act.

"To be memorable, there is a growing need for relevance in brand storytelling," said Troy Brown, SVP, Digital, Social and Mobile at MSL Atlanta. "It's important that we, as marketers, continue to share key insights and foster growth in our communities."

AMA Atlanta will host a panel luncheon on Wednesday, May 16th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maggiano's Buckhead to further explore the paper. The luncheon will feature guest moderator, Moira Vetter, Founder and CEO of Modo Modo Agency and panelists from AMA Atlanta's Executive Advisory Board: Georgia-Pacific, Georgia State University, DRUM Agency, Highwire, HoneyBaked Ham, Dragon Army, Dagger, Heirloomed and United Way.

Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased at AMA Atlanta's Eventbrite page through May 11th.

The Storytelling 2020 white paper is available for download.

About AMA Atlanta (AMA ATL)

AMA Atlanta is the go-to source for marketing knowledge, events, resources and networking in Atlanta. At 750+ members strong, we are the largest marketing organization in the city and the third largest AMA chapter nationwide. That means AMA Atlanta members have access not only to an incredible amount of local talent, but also to the international reach of the entire AMA organization.

Our members include professionals across a spectrum of disciplines: research, non-profit, public relations, advertising, branding, direct marketing, interactive, creative, multicultural and so much more.

For more information on AMA Atlanta, visit us at ama-atlanta.com.

About American Marketing Association (AMA)

The AMA is trusted by nearly a million marketing and sales professionals a year worldwide. It has more than 70 professional chapters and over 350 collegiate chapters throughout North America and select international locations. The American Marketing Association (AMA) is the largest marketing association in the world. AMA serves organizations and individuals who practice, teach and study marketing across the globe. It serves as a forum for connecting like-minded individuals to foster knowledge sharing and relationship building; to be a trusted resource for marketing information, tools, education and training; and to advance marketing practice and thought leadership. For more information about the AMA, visit www.ama.org or follow the latest AMA news at @AMA_Marketing.

