KINGSTON, N.Y., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Harley-Davidson, a leading Hudson Valley Harley-Davidson dealership, is pleased to announce the addition of a new sales manager to its team. Mike Baldwin brings more than 30 years of motorcycle experience to the position, with a strong focus on riding and professional racing.

Mike Baldwin

"With the introduction of the new Milwaukee 8 motor, and the complete redesign of the Softail family, Harley-Davidson has signaled to the industry that they are taking a progressive approach in delivering what our customers desire most: power and performance. Mike has the reputation, skill and knowledge to highlight those exciting new changes and what they will bring to our riding community," said Bill Nugent, owner of Woodstock Harley-Davidson. "Mike's experience as a professional rider is an asset for both our employees and for the customers we proudly serve."

From Mikes Hall of Fame page at www.americanmotorcyclist.com: "Mike Baldwin was record-setting five-time AMA Road Racing Champion and the all-time wins leader in AMA Formula 1/Formula 750 history... In all, Baldwin won 27 AMA national races – 17 in AMA F1/750 and 10 in AMA Superbike – and he is considered one of the top road racers America has ever produced…"

ABOUT WOODSTOCK HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Woodstock Harley-Davidson is a full service dealership that offers both New and Pre-Owned bike sales, Genuine Parts & Accessories, General Merchandise and Factory Trained 'Authorized' Service Department. Woodstock Harley-Davidson is also New York's exclusive dealership for side by side Intimidator UTVs. At Woodstock Harley-Davidson, "We Deliver Freedom."

Contact: Chris Henshaw

Woodstock Harley-Davidson

(845) 338-2800 EXT. 109

(845) 338-9497 FAX

woodstockharley.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ama-hall-of-fame-inductee-mike-baldwin-joins-the-woodstock-harley-davidson-sales-team-300667947.html

SOURCE Woodstock Harley-Davidson

Related Links

http://www.woodstockharley.com

