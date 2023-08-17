Ama La Vida Named as Top 60 Privately-Held Companies in Illinois by Inc.

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has ranked Ama La Vida, a career and leadership coaching company making coaching more impactful and affordable through innovative digital coaching technology, No. 1,489 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Foram Sheth (left) and Nicole Wood, Ama La Vida co-founders.

Ama La Vida is a top 60 Illinois company and the 59th fastest-growing company in Chicago among all Inc. 5000 companies. Chicago saw the third-most companies on the list, trailing only New York City and Los Angeles.

Ama La Vida has grown dramatically, increasing revenue 386% from 2020 to 2023 and now hosts a staff of 60-plus certified coaches and 10 full-time employees, more than double their size from just three years ago. Much of the growth can be attributed to the company's holistic approach to leadership development and career coaching, focusing on results-driven, highly personalized one-on-one coaching for both individual members and corporate clients.

"We've made amazing progress this year in our mission to make coaching more accessible outside the C-suite, and the Inc. recognition is an outstanding accolade and an aspiration for any growing business," said Nicole Wood, CEO and Co-Founder of Ama La Vida.

This recognition follows several other notable wins for Ama La Vida. They were named "Best Personalized Coaching Experience" by VeryWell Mind in 2022, and Foram Sheth, Ama La Vida Co-Founder and Chief Coaching Officer, presented at TedX Wilmette, inspiring others to Take Oﬀ Your Blinders and Forge Your Path.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Ama La Vida

Ama La Vida is an innovative career, leadership, and life coaching company centered around the understanding that you can and should love your life. Ama La Vida uses a proprietary blend of online eCoaching modules with one-on-one virtual sessions with your personally matched coach to help its members create meaningful, measurable change in their lives.

Media Contact

Libby Micheletti

+1 847-772-8941

[email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000**

Methodology



Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

SOURCE Ama La Vida