AMA Releases New Research: The Manager-Employee Disconnect on Engagement and Effectiveness

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Management Association (AMA), a global leader in professional development, announced the release of its newest research, The Manager-Employee Disconnect on Engagement and Effectiveness. Compiled from survey responses of more than 1,300 professionals worldwide, the report reveals striking gaps in how managers view their engagement, priorities and effectiveness, and how their employees perceive them.

While both groups agree that communication, coaching and collaboration are the most critical management skills, they sharply disagree on how well managers are delivering — 59% of managers report their own engagement has increased over the past year, yet 80% of employees say their managers' engagement has plateaued or declined.

"This disconnect signals a critical challenge for organizations," said Manny Avramidis, President & CEO, AMA. "Managers believe they're stepping up, but employees don't always see it. Closing this perception gap requires sharper communication, stronger coaching and more intentional collaboration"

Key Findings from the Report:

Urgent new responsibilities: Both managers and employees identified managing expanded workloads, navigating change, and cross-organizational collaboration as the most pressing new demands of the past year.

Implications for Organizations

The report provides actionable insights and strategies to help organizations close these perception gaps. It also highlights the importance of sharpening managers' skills across communication, coaching and collaboration; skills that reduce stress for employees and build trust across teams. Strengthening these capabilities also enhances decision making, critical thinking and problem solving, enabling managers to tackle heavier workloads and lead through change more effectively.

"Organizations can't afford to overlook this gap," said Avramidis. "As expectations for managers intensify, the ability to connect with employees and foster a collaborative culture will define success."

The Whitepaper, The Manager-Employee Disconnect on Engagement and Effectiveness, is available for complimentary download here.

About AMA

For over 100 years, American Management Association (AMA) has helped millions of professionals, through its world-class training and development programs, bring about positive change in their performance in order to improve business results. Learn more: amanet.org

