Ama Romaine, Former Blackstone GC for Real Estate Asset Management, Joins Progress Residential as General Counsel

News provided by

Progress Residential

12 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Will leverage institutional and consumer-focused experience to advance resident services and community-centric strategies

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Residential, the nation's largest single-family rental (SFR) management company, today announced that Ama Romaine has joined the company as General Counsel, effective immediately. Based in Atlanta, Ms. Romaine will serve as a member of Progress' executive leadership committee, providing insights as a counselor and resource on business direction and strategy, particularly around housing stability and affordability. Ms. Romaine replaces Ariel Amir who is retiring from this role, although Mr. Amir will remain at Progress as a senior advisor following his retirement.

Continue Reading
Ama Romaine
Ama Romaine

Ms. Romaine brings over 20 years of experience as a strategic, mission-centered legal and business executive with extensive experience driving customer-centric initiatives and advising real estate owners and operators in the hospitality and housing sectors. Most recently, Ms. Romaine was Managing Director and Global General Counsel in real estate asset management for Blackstone, where she advised multifamily and affordable housing companies while implementing strategic priorities across the 40+ real estate portfolio companies. Prior to Blackstone, Ms. Romaine spent over fifteen years in the hospitality industry where she held numerous positions of increasing authority and responsibility, rising to become General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at G6 Hospitality the parent company for Motel 6. Ms. Romaine started her career practicing law at White & Case and Morrison & Foerster, where she represented financial institutions on a broad range of transactions.

"Ama's depth and breadth of expertise and ability to create and implement scalable solutions to complex problems will be invaluable in helping us grow and scale our platform, and she brings a deep background in customer-focused industries that will be very relatable to the resident-centric work she will be helping us lead at Progress," said Adolfo Villagomez, Chief Executive Officer of Progress Residential. "While her legal and business background are impressive, I'm equally impressed by her track record for championing and expanding people initiatives and her deep commitment to leadership, mentorship and building high-performing teams. I also want to thank Ariel Amir for his dedicated leadership and contributions for the last five years and the great foundation he and his team have built for Ama. On behalf of our Progress leaders and employees, we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

"I am excited to be joining Progress Residential during such a transformational time for the company," said Ms. Romaine. "Over the last year, Progress has been making significant investments in data and technology to continue to enhance the experience for its residents, while also making industry-leading commitments to affordable housing and continuing to cultivate an outstanding culture for its team members. I look forward to helping champion and grow these efforts and walking alongside our leaders and team members to continue to make a positive impact for the residents and communities we serve."

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 3,000 U.S. employees currently manage nearly 100,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built to Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com

SOURCE Progress Residential

Also from this source

Security Industry Veteran Matthew Horace Becomes Progress Residential's Chief Security Officer

Progress Residential Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.