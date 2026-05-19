Red Sea Global honoured for creating one of the world's leading sustainable wellness-oriented real estate destinations.

IMAGES HERE

AMAALA, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAALA, Red Sea Global's luxury, multi-brand wellness destination, was honoured by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) at the 2026 Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium last week in New York.

AMAALA was featured in Build Well to Live Well: Case Studies, Volume 2 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a prestigious new report highlighting eight standout developments from around the world that are shaping the future of wellness-focused living.

AMAALA Triple Bay Development Recognised by Global Wellness Institute USA

The GWI report recognises AMAALA, alongside the Red Sea Global Headquarters, for their approach to sustainability, wellness and environmentally conscious design.

Stephen Cheesebrough, Head of Development at RSG, commented: "Being recognized by the Global Wellness Institute alongside the world's most advanced wellness developments is a testament to our mission to create destinations that not only protect and restore nature, but also promote the well-being of everyone who experiences them."

The AMAALA Residences are renowned for integrating nature-inspired architecture, native landscaping, and human-centric design principles throughout the development. The collection includes a curated selection of branded residences, Clinique La Prairie, Equinox and Jayasom, global pioneers of wellness and longevity, alongside wellness-centric lifestyle brands such as Six Senses, Four Seasons and Rosewood. For those seeking outdoor pursuits and a luxury lifestyle, AMAALA also offers The Andar Club and Nammos.

Throughout the destination, architecture and landscaping have been inspired by the surrounding Red Sea environment. Sustainable systems, including renewable energy and water recycling infrastructure, have been integrated across the development to reduce environmental impact.

RSG's sustainability efforts are anchored by the Botanica Nursery, the largest landscape nursery in the Middle East, which supports AMAALA's commitment to growing and protecting native plant species suited to the region's coastal environment.

Beyond architectural excellence, the GWI report highlights RSG's focus on workforce wellbeing, with purpose-built accommodation, community facilities, and wellness amenities provided for employees throughout the development process.

The report was authored by Global Wellness Institute researchers Ophelia Yeung and Katherine Johnston and highlights projects leading the way in sustainability, inclusivity, cultural connection and design innovation.

AMAALA's inclusion further reinforces its role in supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and positioning the Kingdom as a global destination for luxury wellness tourism.

To read the latest Global Wellness Institute Build Well to Live Well: Case Studies, visit https://globalwellnessinstitute.org/industry-research/2026-build-well-to-live-well-case-studies-volume-2/.

About AMAALA Residences:

Located on Saudi Arabia's north-western coast, AMAALA is a luxury and residential destination focused on the art of longevity - wellbeing, offering guests exceptional tailored experiences amid pristine natural landscapes.

Red Sea Global's commitment at AMAALA is designed to regenerate natural habitats, including mangroves, seagrass, and coral reefs, ensuring a positive ecological impact alongside luxury living.

AMAALA will also feature The Marina Village, including the Corallium Marine Life Institute, and the AMAALA Yacht Club, each enhancing the destination's distinct allure and supporting an elevated, immersive coastal lifestyle.

The residential offering at AMAALA includes 349 units within its first phase, featuring 'The Collection' - an elite selection of Villas operated by Red Sea Global. These are complemented by private residences managed by leading longevity, wellness and luxury hospitality brands, including Clinique La Prairie, Rosewood and Nammos. Catering to those seeking a life of purpose and vitality, AMAALA represents the pinnacle of regenerative coastal living, where world-class facilities meet the solace of the Red Sea. As the Kingdom diversifies beyond tourism, Red Sea Global is leading the creation of integrated communities that support long-term economic growth and define the future of global coastal living.

Together, Red Sea Global destinations represent the convergence of international investment, sustainable development, and a new chapter in property ownership within the Kingdom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982628/AMAALA_Yacht_Club.jpg

SOURCE AMAALA