Amaanah Refugee Services Welcomes Ahmad Alaswad as New Executive Director

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaanah Refugee Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmad Alaswad as its new Executive Director. With over a decade of experience in government, public administration, and nonprofit management, Alaswad brings a wealth of leadership expertise and a deep passion for advocacy on behalf of underserved and vulnerable populations. He will guide Amaanah's mission to empower refugees and immigrants, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and success.

His relationship with Amaanah began as a volunteer in the very first days of the organization, and he later served as Development Director.

Alaswad's career is rooted in public service. Before joining Amaanah, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for a regional mental health organization, where he advocated for the mental health needs and rights of underserved populations across several Texas counties, including Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, and Fort Bend.

Alaswad's previous leadership roles have prepared him to oversee Amaanah's growing programs. As Chief of Staff for Fort Bend County, one of the most diverse and fastest-growing counties in the country, he managed strategic initiatives and daily operations, ensuring that county resources were utilized efficiently and equitably. His role also gave him significant experience in fostering collaboration between public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community needs.

"This is a time for innovation," he added. "We want Amaanah to lead the way in transforming the way post-resettlement phase works for refugees. It's time for new approaches, backed by new technology and new ideas."

Alaswad has also worked as Agenda Director for two Houston City Council Members, where he tackled key issues such as public safety, housing, and transportation — critical areas that also impact refugee communities. He has long been an advocate for advancing social justice and equity through sound public policy and innovative community programs.

The Board of Directors also expressed gratitude for the outstanding efforts of Amaanah's employees during the leadership transition.

"Our incredible team worked tirelessly ensuring that Amaanah's services to the refugee community continued seamlessly," said Ahsan Mukhtar, Board Chair.

"Their dedication and resilience have been key in positioning us for future success, and with Ahmad Alaswad now joining as our new Executive Director, we are confident that his leadership will guide Amaanah into its next chapter of growth and impact."

