Amada & Village Whiskey Acquired by SPB Hospitality

Through a series of strategic alignments and business deals, multiple brands within the portfolio of restaurants, concepted by Chef Jose Garces, will see national expansions

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3BM1, operating as Ideation Hospitality, is thrilled to announce that its Amada and Village Whiskey brands have been acquired by SPB Hospitality, a portfolio company owned by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group that has gained national recognition as an industry-leading operator and franchisor of casual, and upscale restaurants.

In today's modern and evolving restaurant and culinary landscape, Amada and Village Whiskey were identified for their strength of concept, outstanding culinary offerings and vibrant environments that offer authentic and culturally diverse offerings to SPB Hospitality's growing portfolio of over 500 restaurants across 37 states.

Through the acquisition, SPB Hospitality gains ownership of Amada's three locations in Philadelphia, Radnor, and Atlantic City; Village Whiskey's exclusive location in Philadelphia; and leadership and restaurant employees. Chef Jose Garces will continue to serve as the face of the brands and a culinary and concept development creative. Scott Campanella, COO of Ideation Hospitality, will become SVP at SPB Hospitality over the Garces products and growth opportunities for SPB.

"What Chef Garces and the Ideation Hospitality team have built at Amada is impressive. From the moment you walk through the door, the ambiance transports you to the south of Spain. The creative, culturally rich cuisine prepared by a talented team of culinary leaders gives consumers exactly what they seek in a high-quality dining experience," said SPB Hospitality CEO Josh Kern. "Amada is a restaurant concept that has the potential to grow exponentially, and I'm thrilled to welcome the Amada and Village Whiskey brands, as well as Chef Garces and the Ideation Hospitality team, to our growing portfolio."

SPB Hospitality plans to open two to three Amada restaurants annually in key markets with a focus on the Sun Belt region of the United States, where the warm weather will complement Amada's iconic Spanish cuisine.

"Amada will always be an incredibly special restaurant concept to me. Not only was it the first restaurant I ever opened, but it was also inspired by my grandmother, Mamita Amada," said Chef Jose Garces. "I could not be more proud to work with SPB Hospitality to help grow the Amada brand in such a significant way. I look forward to bringing the incredible flavors and taste of Spain that Amada offers to cities across the country."

"We're excited about the acquisition of Amada and Village Whiskey by SPB Hospitality," said Paul, Steven and Scott Ballard, brothers and owners of Ballard Brands, in a joint statement. "They are highly regarded in the industry and are perfectly suited to take these outstanding brands to new heights. The timing could not be better as we experience significant growth of our PJ's Coffee brand requiring a great deal of our focus. We're proud of the work we've done through Ideation Hospitality and are very happy with this acquisition."

"I've had the pleasure of operating these outstanding brands, concepted by Chef Garces, for the last few years, and we have worked hard to create excitement, stability, and proof of concept for each brand," said Scott Campanella, an incoming SVP at SPB Hospitality. "It's an exciting turning point as we successfully look to the next chapter for each of these brands, knowing that they are in the hands of partners and leaders best suited to maximize their potential and reach through strategic, well-backed growth plans. I'm grateful for the opportunity to maintain involvement in guiding Amada and Village Whiskey, along with other Garces concepts, through my new role at SPB Hospitality, and I'm excited for what the future holds."

For Amada, Village Whiskey and Garces brand business opportunities, please contact Scott Campanella at [email protected]. For new business opportunities, and partnerships with Chef Garces, contact Noelle McHugh at [email protected].

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 37 states. The Company's diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Krystal Restaurants LLC, Logan's Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of high-end restaurant brands including J. Alexander's and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. SPB Hospitality is also one of the largest operators of craft brewery restaurants in the country, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

About Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $49 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024, on behalf of over 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity, and permanent capital investment strategies.

About Chef Jose Garces

Iron Chef, father, husband, James Beard Award-winner, entrepreneur, and food innovator, Chef Jose Garces is known as a leading culinary authority of Spanish and Latin-American food. From the Spanish tapas at Amada, his first restaurant, to the award-winning snacks and burger concept, Village Whiskey, Chef Garces continually pushes the boundaries of culinary excellence. While he maintains his successful career owning and operating full-service restaurants, Chef Garces is also looking toward the future, with an increased focus on bringing restaurant-quality experiences to the homes and businesses of culinary enthusiasts in new and interesting ways. From enhanced home delivery options and virtual online cooking demos, to live online cooking classes, Chef Garces is excited to connect with both fans of his work on television, as well as the home cook who'd like to experience "chef life" in their own kitchen.

About Ballard Brands

Ballard Brands is a privately held hospitality and food service company formed by brothers Paul, Steven and Scott Ballard to deliver their New Orleans passion for eating, drinking and living to the world. After achieving success as franchisees for PJ's Coffee, the brothers reunited in their home state to expand their footprint and open the first WOW Cafe (now WOW American Eats) in 2001. Ballard Brands acquired PJ's Coffee in 2008, growing the brand known for better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making to 180 locations with more in the pipeline. In addition to restaurant operations, management and franchising, the company has a large catering and special events business and a coffee and tea business. These four primary lines of business are managed from their headquarters in Mandeville, Louisiana — just north of New Orleans — and offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

SOURCE SPB Hospitality