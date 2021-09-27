Amador vs Sriracha House

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armando Bruno, through his counsel, Shiner Law Group, P.A. has filed a lawsuit against Sriracha House, LLC ("Sriracha House"), alleging that he was injured and burned when an employee of Sriracha House threw boiling liquid from a pan which came into contact with Amador while he was waiting to be served at the restaurant. Sriracha House is a restaurant located in Miami, Florida.

Specifically, on April 17, 2021, Amador was an invitee who was on vacationing in Miami when he went to the Sriracha House for a meal. At that time, an employee of Siracha House named Ricardo Martial ("Martial") got involved in an altercation with other patrons unrelated to Amador. At that time, Sriracha House's employee, Martial, negligently and with gross disregard for the restaurant's patrons' safety, threw a pan full of boiling liquid at other patrons. As alleged, when Martial threw the boiling liquid at the other patrons, Martial missed and the boiling liquid made contact with Amador's skin causing significant personal injuries and burns.

The nine-count complaint alleges that Sriracha House's employee, Martial's actions were very clearly so reckless or wanting in care that his actions constituted a conscious disregard or indifference to the life, safety, or rights of persons exposed to such conduct. The lawsuit also alleges that Sriracha House's employee also had a lengthy criminal background that included criminal charges that date back to 2006. It is alleged that Sriracha House should have known about their employee's criminal past and taken precautions to protect their patrons. One of the allegations in the lawsuit claims that Sriracha House was negligent in hiring the defendant employee.

The lawsuit filed by Shiner Law Group on behalf of Amador reserves the right to bring a claim for punitive damages against Sriracha House and Martial pursuant to Florida Statutes Section 768.72. Under Florida law, punitive damages are allowed if a Plaintiff can prove a Defendant acted with intentional misconduct or gross negligence, and will subject the defendant to financial worth discovery which will assist the jury in determining an amount that would sufficiently punish your insureds for their gross negligence

As a result of the incident, Miami-Dade Police were called to the scene, as well as Miami Beach Fire Rescue, who provided medical treatment at the scene for Amador.

Attorney Joseph A. Mendelsohn of Shiner Law Group, P.A., who represents the plaintiff said, "It is unconscionable that the defendant would permit its employee, especially this particular employee, to be in a position where he could get into physical altercations with patrons and throw boiling hot liquid at anyone." Mr. Mendelsohn added that, "What happened was completely preventable and should the facts show that the defendants' actions meet the statutory requirements, we intend to pursue punitive damages."

Attorney David Shiner who also represents Amador stated, "This case is about obtaining justice for someone who was injured because of a complete lack and disregard for another person's safety. Attorney Shiner added, "when someone is hurt because a business allows their employees to act in such a manner, those businesses should be held liable for their employees' actions. In this case, the defendant business owner was or should have been aware of their employees background and the defendant should have taken better precautions to protect their customers."

