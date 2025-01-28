Amae Health Appoints Patrick (Rick) Idemoto as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amae Health, a leader in integrated care for severe mental illness (SMI), today announced the appointment of Patrick (Rick) Idemoto as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Rick will oversee strategic growth initiatives, partnerships, and support the expansion of Amae Health's mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality mental health care that integrates clinical, social, and community-based support.

Rick Idemoto is an accomplished healthcare executive with over two decades of experience in strategic planning, business development, and organizational leadership. He previously served as EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Stanford Medicine Children's Health, where he led strategic initiatives and growth strategies to enhance healthcare delivery and operational performance. His tenure at Stanford includes a period as Interim President of the Packard Children's Health Alliance. Rick's expertise spans healthcare delivery, mergers and acquisitions, accountable care organizations, and team leadership, making him a key driver of innovation and operational excellence.

Before joining Stanford Children's Health, he held leadership roles at the University of Chicago Medicine, Advocate Health Care, and NorthShore University Health System. At these institutions, he led its network development, program and service expansion, and strategic partnerships, consistently driving growth and development.

"Amae Health is transforming the way mental health care is delivered, and I am honored to join this incredible team," said Rick Idemoto. "I look forward to collaborating with our partners, clinicians, and community stakeholders to expand access to comprehensive care and improve outcomes for those we serve."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick to the Amae Health team and our mission of building a center of excellence for SMI," said Stas Sokolin, Co-Founder and CEO of Amae Health. "His strategic insight and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape will be invaluable as we scale our innovative model and amplify our impact in the mental health care space."

About Amae Health

Amae Health is a leading innovator in mental health care, committed to improving the treatment and care of severe mental illnesses through a holistic, psychiatry-led model. By integrating comprehensive care teams and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Amae Health aims to deliver transformational outcomes for patients and create a center of excellence for mental health care. For more information, please visit www.amaehealth.com .

