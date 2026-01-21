Amae Health Named a 2025 Best in Business Award Winner for Patient Engagement & Experience by Modern Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amae Health, a psychiatry-led, tech-enabled outpatient care provider for individuals with severe mental illness, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a winner in the 2025 Best in Business awards for Patient Engagement & Experience. This program celebrates organizations that drive innovation, efficiency, and excellence, highlighting those that play a pivotal role in enhancing the healthcare ecosystem.

Building the Center of Excellence for SMI Through Hospitality and Technology

Amae Health is redefining the care experience for the 15.4 million Americans living with severe mental illness (SMI). 1 While this population is often underserved by the traditional healthcare system, Amae has intentionally designed a model where dignity, respect, and humanity are foundational to the healing process.

For the first time in behavioral health, Amae's clinic design and operating principles were developed in partnership with leaders from the health and wellness hospitality sector. Informed by Zen design principles that emphasize calm, belonging and intentionality, Amae embeds a hospitality-driven service mindset into SMI care.

Amae also leverages technology to deepen and personalize the patient experience, embedding a proprietary AI-powered clinical platform directly into care delivery. The platform provides clinicians with realtime insights at the point of care while reducing administrative burden, allowing providers to spend less time documenting and more time fully present with members. New patient facing tools planned for release later this year will further strengthen engagement and continuity across the full care journey.

"Exceptional patient experience is foundational to effective mental health care," said Stas Sokolin, CEO of Amae Health. "We believe that treating our members with dignity allows trust to form, engagement to deepen, and healing to happen. This hospitality-driven mindset shows up not only in our physical spaces, but in how our teams show up for our members and for one another."

Measurable Excellence in Patient Engagement

Amae's combination of deeply human care and thoughtfully integrated technology has produced outcomes that meaningfully exceed industry benchmarks:

Unprecedented Engagement: Amae has achieved a 79% engagement rate , significantly higher than the ~30% national average. 2

Amae has achieved a , significantly higher than the ~30% national average. Top-Tier Satisfaction: The organization boasts a Member Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89 .

The organization boasts a . Innovation in Efficiency: Amae utilizes proprietary AI transcription and clinical automation tools that automate up to 90% of documentation, saving clinicians approximately two hours per day and enabling more direct, high quality time with patients.

"These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations."

The full list of winners is featured in the January 12, 2026, issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025.

About Amae Health

Amae Health is dedicated to helping the 15.4 million Americans with severe mental illness (SMI) lead stable, fulfilling lives. Amae has developed an innovative outpatient care model that combines compassionate, in-person psychiatric care with comprehensive wraparound support, including primary care, therapy, health coaching, and peer support. By addressing physical, mental, and social needs in unison, Amae supports its members to not just survive, but truly thrive.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

