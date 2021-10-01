AmAff Launches Props.com, A Full Service Media Hub Targeting U.S. Sports Bettors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmAff , a leading developer of media sites, content, and apps serving the U.S. sports betting and online gambling audiences, has launched Props.com . Props.com provides wall-to-wall coverage of the news, insights, analysis, and trends relevant to the ever-growing population of U.S. sports bettors.

Patrick Everson serves as the Head of Content for Props.com. Everson brings a wealth of experience to the company; he has held various content-focused roles in the gambling space. Most recently, Everson was a Senior Writer for Covers. Prior, he held roles at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Golfing Las Vegas, and Rebel Nation.

Everson says: "In this rapidly expanding space, what I love most is bringing that sports betting experience straight to you, like you're on the floor of a Vegas sportsbook with me. Taking you behind the counter to tell you where the action is, why the numbers are moving, and more. The idea is simply this: to provide entertaining and informative content that is actionable -- info you can then put to use as a sports betting consumer. With the great team Props has assembled, that's the goal every day." Everson is joined by Props.com Managing Editor Matt Jacobs and Associate Managing Editor Spencer Limbach.

AmAff brings together a team of gambling experts with years of diverse experience.

Chris Grove is the founder of AmAff. Grove previously co-founded PlayUSA Media, which grew into the largest legal affiliate network in the U.S. before being acquired by Catena Media in 2017. Grove served as the Acting Director of Catena's U.S. operations through the conclusion of the transaction in October 2019.

"We've assembled a top-tier team at AmAff, and the launch of Props.com marks a major milestone on our path to building the first at-scale affiliate company focused exclusively on the legal U.S. sports betting and online gambling market," said Grove.

Alec Driscoll oversees AmAff's operations, bringing years of U.S. gambling experience to the table. Driscoll has worked with numerous high-profile gambling organizations, including sportsbook tech provider FSB, Las Vegas casino operator ACEP, and Red Rock Resorts.

Pearl Gallagher adds a wealth of legal expertise to the AmAff team, bringing experience from the real estate, intellectual property, and gaming sectors. Prior to joining AmAff, Gallagher served as Chief Legal Officer for Geocomply.

Sean Hurley rounds out the AmAff team. Hurley has driven the expansion of gaming operations around the world. Notably, he was DraftKings' first Head of Sportsbook and spearheaded the company's New Jersey launch.

The launch of Props.com is one aspect of a multi-stage expansion strategy for AmAff, which also operates BetPrep.com , Wagers.com , and one of the fastest-growing sports betting podcast networks in the U.S., including the shows Props City, Hot Read Hits, Givin' Props, and Givin' Futures.

