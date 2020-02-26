AMAG Hosts Annual Security Engineering Symposium

AMAG Technology President, Howard Johnson, Director of Business Development, Kami Dukes and G4S CEO America's, John Kenning opened the conference by welcoming attendees and introducing honored guests and AMAG staff. Dukes and AMAG Product Director, Jonathan Moore presented The Symmetry Vision , fireside-chat style, and discussed AMAG's product vision and the future path of the Symmetry platform. A Platinum panel called Empowered Intel discussed interoperability, data, compliance, workflow, biometrics & authentication and video analytics, the six core topics surrounding the event. Two TED-style talks featured Protecting the Human Element with Johnson and Vice President Enterprise Systems, Stuart Tucker and On the Hunt with Business Development Manager, Dan Bissmeyer.

Keynote speaker and business futurist Patrick Schwerdtfeger wowed the crowd with thoughts on how Artificial Intelligence and exponential thinking are going to change the world in the next 10 years.

"Technology is changing the world and the discussions occurring around data, compliance, interoperability, biometrics and analytics are critical to end-user customers and the integrators, consultants and manufacturers who supply solutions," said AMAG Technology President, Howard Johnson. "This event provides the opportunity to have a focused conversation with our industry peers as we come together to interact, learn, have fun and identify ways to drive security forward."

"The SES provides highly valuable networking opportunities in bringing end-users, consultants and integrators together," said Tenet Healthcare, Director Corporate Security, Mark Milas. "I find tremendous value in the information I've learned which has better equipped me to make future decisions and enables me to better communicate to my leadership the value of the Symmetry solutions we are providing to our hospitals."

Ten technology partners delivered solution-based sessions to attendees. ASSA ABLOY and Zenitel presented on interoperability using a case study of a customer in attendance. Salient Systems and BioConnect presented on video analytics, biometrics and authentication. LifeSafety Power and Winsted taught attendees about the importance of choosing the right equipment to have an effective security operations center and why power is critical to the success of a security program. Four sponsors shared the main stage on Sunday and included AnyVision, Magos, Suprema and Wavelynx. SIA was also a sponsor for the first time.

"The SES is a thought-provoking event, sparking new ideas and discussions with peers about important topics and challenges I am facing," said SES20 Platinum panelist and Boston Properties, Director of IT Services, Sue Ko. "I loved the energy and interacting with others who are as curious and passionate about the security industry as myself."

