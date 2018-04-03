AMAG Technology Announces Symmetry Access Control V9

"Symmetry V9 software now aligns with AMAG's newly configured product portfolio allowing for simple and automatic upgrades," said AMAG Technology, Product Manager, Andy Goodwin. "The expedient process improves efficiency, provides more security and delivers several new customer driven enhancements to improve performance and increase safety."

Symmetry V9 includes many new and enhanced features to help users mitigate risk. New and enhanced features in Symmetry V9 include:

Setting all access cards to a specific anti-passback zone to enforce access control policies.

Integration with Symmetry CONNECT identity management to manage visitors.

Configuring individual functional exemptions.

Modifying card holder records across all user groups using the data connect module to improve security and efficiency throughout an organization.

Raising intrusion duress alarms when arming and disarming within Symmetry Intrusion. Areas can be automatically armed when associated or connected areas are armed.

Allowing authorized card holders to toggle between normal door behavior and permanently open behavior at the door itself using a credential.

Symmetry V9's integration with Symmetry CompleteView video management now leverages FFMPEG (Fast Forward Motion Picture Experts Group) as the industry's leading media framework, which improves video processing performance and image quality and a bulk camera configuration option. Cameras are assignable per workstation, and security personnel can record, replay and control viewed video, providing more flexibility and increased response time.

AMAG Technology is an access control, video management, identity management, visitor management and intrusion management unified solution provider that helps companies mitigate risk, enforce compliance and save money.

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology's Symmetry™ Security Management Solutions are deployed across a wide variety of market segments from commercial to government, education, healthcare, banking, transportation, utilities, plus many more. Headquartered in Torrance, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, AMAG provides customers with industry leading unified security solutions. AMAG Technology is part of G4S plc, the world's leading global integrated security company which has operations on six continents and 585,000 employees. As the industry leader, AMAG focuses on delivering the latest technology to meet market needs.

