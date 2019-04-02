AMAG Technology Releases Symmetry™ CompleteView 20/20

"Symmetry CompleteView 20/20 provides users with a robust video management software solution that is simple, scalable and secure," said Jim Murray, senior product manager-video, AMAG Technology. "The dynamic feature set combined with Symmetry Access Control and Control Room, deliver an integrated solution unmatched anywhere in the industry."

With a newly designed intuitive user interface, Symmetry CompleteView 20/20 uses Dynamic Resolution Scaling (DRS) to automatically scale video transmission for both live and recorded playback streams based on viewing window size in the client for faster transmission. Operators can download and search remote video quickly, aiding in investigations.

Symmetry CompleteView 20/20 integrates with the Symmetry Access Control system and Symmetry Control Room Command and Control software to deliver a unified security platform. The integrated solution delivers many benefits to users:

Fast integration setup with bulk camera import

Display live and recorded video events from Symmetry and Control Room clients

Quickly search tagged video recordings

Bi-directional integration

No cost for camera integration licenses

Search by text

Graphical maps support

Custom tabs provide quick navigation

Symmetry CompleteView 20/20 supports analog, digital IP and hybrid designs, and provides a seamless transition from legacy analog to IP camera support. The software integrates with leading IP camera and analytics manufacturers, transforming video into actionable intelligence to aid in the proactive detection of critical or unusual events. Users can choose from an almost limitless number of camera manufacturers to deploy in their environment.

A full range of Symmetry PowerProtect NVRs come pre-installed with the Symmetry CompleteView 20/20 software.

For more information about Symmetry CompleteView 20/20, visit www.amag.com or contact your Regional Sales Manager .



About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology's Symmetry™ Security Management Solutions are deployed across a wide variety of market segments from commercial to government, education, healthcare, banking, transportation, utilities, plus many more. AMAG manufactures open solutions that include access control, visitor management, identity management, command and control, video management, intrusion management, and incident and case management. Headquartered in Torrance, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, AMAG provides customers with industry leading unified security solutions. AMAG Technology is part of G4S plc, the world's leading global integrated security company which has operations on six continents and 540,000 employees. As the industry leader, AMAG focuses on delivering the latest technology to meet market needs.

