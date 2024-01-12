Amagi ADS PLUS Streamlines CTV Advertising with the Launch of FAST Deals Curated Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi ADS PLUS, the premium CTV advertising marketplace from the global SaaS technology leader for Connected TV and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) services, Amagi, today has launched a new, innovative feature called FAST Deals, a curated programmatic marketplace set to enhance the advertiser buying experience across FAST services.

Amagi FAST Deals

As consumer engagement with FAST services continues to soar, advertisers face the challenge of navigating a fragmented ecosystem to target audiences at scale within premium, relevant environments. Advertisers also struggle to achieve consistent transparency into the programming where their ads are placed, while content owners face challenges in effectively merchandising their inventory across the expansive programmatic landscape. Addressing this issue, FAST Deals marketplace from Amagi ADS PLUS is designed to simplify and enhance the advertising experience for buyers, content owners, and programmatic exchanges.

FAST Deals launches with more than a dozen curated programmatic inventory bundles that address the most commonly targeted CTV inventory, including news, sports, entertainment, seasonal and tentpole events, U.S. Spanish-language programming, and DEI-focused packages. These bundles are underpinned by Amagi ADS PLUS' partnerships across a breadth of leading content owners and FAST innovators. FAST Deals is currently available across leading programmatic CTV exchanges in North America.

"We're seeing a big spurt in growth — among viewers and advertisers — for FAST programming. One key reason for this is the sector's focus on premium, high-quality and niche content," said Emily Bromley, VP, Growth, FreeWheel. "By teaming up with Amagi, we hope to better connect buyers in today's TV ad landscape with quality, transparent, relevant and curated content — with consumers in the FAST space."

James Smith, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Amagi ADS PLUS, commented:

"Advertisers keep asking for ways to go bigger on key audience segments and contextual environments but are often confined by the complexity of running and measuring the same target across so many publishers. At Amagi, our products power the FAST channel programming, playout, and ad insertion for over 3,800 publishers, reaching over 200 million CTV households. This puts us very close to the stream and allows us to leverage our platform metadata and scale to give brands a single destination for the reach they desire on key audience segments in a suitable and premium environment."

Amagi ADS PLUS and the FAST Deals marketplace are built on the foundation of Amagi's industry-leading FAST platform, which currently facilitates content creation, distribution, and ad insertion across more than 110 million hours of viewing and more than 1 billion ad impressions. ADS PLUS leverages Amagi's extensive relationships with premium CTV content owners to establish an advertising marketplace that bridges the gap between content creators and leading advertisers.

Key Features of FAST Deals by Amagi ADS PLUS:

Enhanced Relevancy: Leveraging Amagi's end-to-end FAST platform, ADS PLUS possesses unparalleled insight into content metadata, enabling precise and granular inventory packaging for advertisers.

Leveraging Amagi's end-to-end FAST platform, ADS PLUS possesses unparalleled insight into content metadata, enabling precise and granular inventory packaging for advertisers. Transparency and Quality: Accurate and readily available content metadata provides advertisers with unprecedented transparency into ad placements, while ADS PLUS inventory curation ensures adherence to all standard industry supply parameters.

Accurate and readily available content metadata provides advertisers with unprecedented transparency into ad placements, while ADS PLUS inventory curation ensures adherence to all standard industry supply parameters. Exclusivity: Through direct and comprehensive relationships with content owners, Amagi ADS PLUS offers unique and exclusive inventory across diverse verticals, providing advertisers with unparalleled opportunities.

Through direct and comprehensive relationships with content owners, Amagi ADS PLUS offers unique and exclusive inventory across diverse verticals, providing advertisers with unparalleled opportunities. Flexibility in Access: ADS PLUS provides buyers with the flexibility to access FAST Deals via their preferred programmatic exchanges.

Amagi ADS PLUS FAST Deals is now available for activation. To book a demo or meeting with Amagi at CES 2024, please visit this link .

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 3800+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bangalore, Zagreb, and Lodz.

Contact

Aashish Washikar

Director - Corporate Communications

aashish.washikar@amagi.com

(+91) 9533390005

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317363/Amagi_FAST_Deals.jpg

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.