Amagi and Applicaster Partner to Drive D2C App-based FAST Channel Distribution and Monetization

News provided by

APPLICASTER LTD

25 Jan, 2024, 17:29 ET

 NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has announced that it has integrated leading streaming application management platform, Applicaster, into Amagi's cloud-based broadcasting platform — enabling clients to streamline the complete application management process from building and managing their streaming app business and distribution across major streaming platforms without the need for extensive coding or engineering. By empowering content creators to effortlessly distribute their FAST and OTT channels across mobile, TV, and web-branded apps, this joint solution offers a quick, efficient, and cost-effective approach to driving near-instant viewership and revenue.

"Distribution is a critical success factor in building today's digital content business and we see a growing number of content owners looking to run "Owned & Operated" assets as a core pillar of their strategy. Through our no-to-low-code media app management platform, this strategic collaboration with Amagi offers content owners unparalleled operational control and business flexibility over their app business," said Ido Hadari, CEO of Applicaster. "We enable these businesses to launch simultaneously across multiple mobile, Connected TV and Web devices, easily integrate third party services into the apps through our plug-in gallery, maintain real-time UX control and make changes to their apps at any time without additional fees. Moreover, actionable data ensures quick understanding and action on customer insights — all within the same platform. Overall, we're providing clients with a joint solution that not only meets current needs but also empowers them for future growth."

Amagi's clients can instantly launch their content to OTT apps using Applicaster Essential's cost-effective solutions and grow these deployments through the industry-leading Applicaster Pro suite. Key initial features of the Amagi and Applicaster partnership include:

  • Instant Content Connection: Amagi clients can seamlessly connect their content with no code or engineering required, enabling the quick distribution of VOD and digital linear content.
  • Flexible Branding Options: With just their logo and branding, clients can choose from a set of pre-designed screens/layouts for a joint starter package or gain full control with the pre-integrated professional version, allowing for complete brand customization.
  • Quick Time to Market: The partnership enables a swift and hassle-free process for content creators to launch their channels on their branded apps on the Web, iOS, Android, HTML cTV and Roku.
  • Budget-Friendly Solutions: The collaboration offers a low-risk starter package for clients, providing a cost-effective solution for content distribution.
  • Scalable and Adaptable Framework: Thanks to its seamlessness, flexible budget options, and growing feature set, the joint solution ensures customer's streaming and content distribution capabilities can grow alongside their evolving business needs.

"Amagi and Applicaster's joint solution provides a comprehensive streaming and monetization solution across all tiers and needs, offering a quick, stress-free, and cost-effective method for content creators to distribute their channels across multiple platforms," said Daniel Marshall, Executive Vice President, Sales (Global SaaS), Amagi. "Together, we aim to shorten the time to revenue for our customers, foster stronger customer relationships, assist our clients in growing their business, and securing a competitive position in the industry."

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexandra Urrea, [email protected];

SOURCE APPLICASTER LTD

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.