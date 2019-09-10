Amagi Announces 1,000-Channels Broadcast Monitoring Facility

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters, today announced that it has launched a new broadcast monitoring facility in New Delhi, India. The state-of-the-art facility can monitor up to 1,000 channels with 24x7 support, and is powered by playout monitoring platform on the cloud, complete with ML-ready advanced automation capabilities.

"As large and traditional broadcasters are starting to make cloud as their primary playout and distribution platform, the need of the hour is a complete platform that can accommodate all operational needs of broadcasters on the cloud platform," said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder, Amagi. "In this context, apart from cloud playout, it's imperative that broadcasters also focus on comprehensive monitoring capabilities as well to manage broadcast operations on the cloud. Amagi's new monitoring facility is a direct response to evolving needs of the industry."

Being a cloud-first technology company, Amagi has invested in building automation across the workflow, starting from live and media ingest, pre-processing of content to explore automated delivery mechanisms and making operations monitoring efficient and automated. Amagi's powerful monitoring platform runs on the cloud and is extensible as it is completely resource-unconstrained and can scale to hundreds of channels without any capital infrastructure. The platform is also AI/ML-ready in terms of embracing cutting-edge audio-video based machine-learning capabilities in driving automation further and reduce human costs and errors dramatically over time.

"Amagi's new monitoring facility allows global broadcasters across linear TV and OTT enhance their broadcast operations- be it for live sports, news or thematic content. The extended capability sets us apart in the market as we can scale operations in no time as per our client needs," added Srini, co-founder, Amagi.

Amagi has deployments in 40+ countries and delivers more than 200 channels to audiences worldwide. Amagi clients include industry heavyweights such as Turner Broadcasting, Viceland, Discovery, Viacom18, IMG, PBS America, Quest TV, Zee TV, and 'digital first' networks – Tastemade, Cinedigm, TYT, RoosterTeeth, PeopleTV and more. Amagi also offers content delivery and monetization solutions on platforms such as YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, SonyLIV, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Xumo, YuppTV among others.

For more information about Amagi and its cloud-based broadcast solutions, visit www.amagi.com . Amagi solutions will also be on display at IBC2019, Amsterdam from September 13-17, 2019, Booth #2.B19.

About Amagi ( www.amagi.com )

Amagi is the world's leading cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

