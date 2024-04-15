Amagi Announces Collaboration with Argoid AI to Drive AI-Powered TV Program Scheduling Automation

Visit Amagi at the 2024 NAB Show, Booth W2120

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced a collaboration with Argoid AI, a specialist in AI-powered business solutions, to integrate AI-powered scheduling automation into its Amagi PLANNER product. This initiative is designed to assist FAST channel programmers in leveraging AI technology to schedule content that captivates and retains viewers with the appropriate content.

The growing global FAST market presents challenges such as managing multiple channels across various regions. Each region has complex content rights management and nuanced platform requirements which need significant efforts on the programming front. Argoid AI's machine learning and artificial intelligence expertise will empower Amagi PLANNER to analyze viewership, content affinity, and social trends, generating AI-driven scheduling recommendations to optimize the channel programming.

"This collaboration positions Amagi as an innovator in TV program scheduling," says Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO, Amagi. "By leveraging Argoid AI's expertise, we aim to achieve scheduling efficiency, maximize viewer satisfaction, and drive business growth for our customers."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Amagi to revolutionize TV program scheduling," said Gokul Muralidharan, CEO and Co-Founder at Argoid AI. "By integrating our AI capabilities with Amagi PLANNER, we can empower schedulers with data-driven insights, ultimately creating a more engaging viewing experience for audiences."

The initiative prioritizes a balance between automation and creative control. Schedulers will retain the flexibility to shape programming, particularly during strategic slots. Amagi PLANNER will become a powerful tool for implementing nuanced scheduling strategies.

The scarcity of skilled TV schedulers is an industry concern. This collaboration directly addresses the demand for AI-powered solutions to reduce scheduling workloads, aiming to optimize efficiency while minimizing manual effort.

Amagi PLANNER and the jointly developed solution will be on demo at the NAB Show 2024. Click here to book a meeting with the experts and understand how this can be of use to your organization.

About Argoid

Argoid AI, a pioneer in recommender systems, unveils revolutionary AI solutions, redefining content discovery and engagement. Trusted by leading streaming platforms globally, Argoid AI's patented technology ensures real-time personalization, overcoming industry challenges. With the AI FAST Co-Planner and advanced recommendation engine, platforms witness a remarkable 90% user engagement uplift, 75% longer watch time, and 85% reduction in manual efforts. Empowering broadcasters to deliver exceptional experiences, Argoid AI sets new benchmarks in user retention. With a global presence and innovative solutions, Argoid AI shapes the future of media and entertainment.

About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 3800+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bangalore, Zagreb, and Lodz.

