NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced a strategic partnership with Brazil's Globo, one of the world's largest media groups, through which six of the network's free ad-supported television (FAST) channels were implemented into the Amagi cloud-based playout platform. Facilitated by AD Digital, this partnership between Amagi and Globo marks a significant step forward in the exploration of FAST channels within the Brazilian market.

Amagi Boosts FAST Channel Count in Brazil Through Strategic Partnership With Globo and AD Digital (PRNewsfoto/Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.)

"The Amagi platform offers us the potential for scale, features to automate the workflow and reliability to deliver FAST channels with confidence," said Mauricio Felix, Technology Executive Director at Globo. "Working with Amagi and AD Digital, we've been able to implement FAST channels with more agility and at scale and move forward in exploring new distribution windows that allow us to further expand our reach."

"Given our strong relationship with Amagi and our experience with the company's technology, we knew the company was the right choice for Globo's investment in FAST channels," said Daniela Souza, CGO at AD Digital, a leading solution integrator and service provider, who, since it was founded in 1994, has developed a strong project portfolio on the Media and Entertainment market. "We believe this collaboration will drive innovation and growth across Latin America's FAST channel ecosystem."

"Globo is an industry giant with a history of leveraging the latest technology to enhance its broadcast and content delivery capabilities," said Ronaldo Dias, Sales Director US and LATAM at Amagi. "With its implementation of FAST channels into the Amagi playout platform, the company demonstrates its own interest in exploring the possibilities of FAST and provides a model for the larger LATAM media and entertainment marketplace as the FAST ecosystem continues to grow."

Further information about Globo is available at https://somos.globo.com/. Details on Amagi and the company's cloud playout platform and other solutions are online at www.amagi.com .

About Globo

Latin America's largest media company, Globo, brings together free-to-air and pay TV channels, in addition to digital products and services. Its linear channels speak to more than 100 million people in Brazil every day. And, thanks to its wide network of partner affiliates that covers the entire country, it is able to be local, regional and national at the same time. In 2018 it started its digital transformation journey, becoming a mediatech company, strongly supported by technology and focused on direct relationships with consumers. It provides audiences a complete viewing experience, which combines the ability to produce high quality content with technological expertise, with distribution on various platforms, such as TV Globo, a free-to-air TV channel; its 26 pay TV channels; its SVOD and streaming platform Globoplay; and digital products: news G1; sports GE.globo; and entertainment Gshow, among others.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 3800+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bangalore, Zagreb, and Lodz.

Amagi Contact: Aashish Washikar Director - Corporate Communications Email: [email protected] +91 9533390005

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431248/Amagi.jpg

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.