Amagi facilitates the launch of Tennis Channel's 24-hour FAST channel T2

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has enabled the launch of T2, a new channel from Tennis Channel, exclusively available on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms. Tennis Channel, the only 24-hour, television-based multimedia destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle, launched T2 on Samsung TV Plus in the US in March.

Tennis Channel is using Amagi CLOUDPORT, an award-winning cloud-based channel playout platform that offers broadcast-grade quality with true cloud deployment. In addition, they are leveraging Amagi's content scheduling services, Master Control Room (MCR) services, and Amagi LIVE, a UHD-ready, cloud-based live orchestration platform for orchestrating broadcast-grade live content on the go.

"The experience of launching our first FAST channel for tennis in the United States with Amagi has been enriching," said Andy Reif, Senior Vice President, Tennis Channel International. "The Live-to-VOD functionality from Amagi is extremely valuable to us as it allows effortless switching between live and recorded content. Further, Amagi LIVE supports industry-standard advanced graphics templates, native graphics, HTML, and singular.live. The user experience this delivers is wonderful for tennis fans and we're excited to bring the sport to a whole new audience."

"Having been closely associated with Tennis Channel for over two years now and having worked with them to launch channels in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and India, we are very happy to partner in the launch of Tennis Channel's 24-hour FAST channel in the United States," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "Running a live channel can be challenging, especially for a sport such as Tennis where the overall length of the game is often unpredictable. The Amagi LIVE platform is ideal since it offers the flexibility to extend live playout, switch between input sources, and more."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 650+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Amagi Contact

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: [email protected]

BOCA Communications for Amagi

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.