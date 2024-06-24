Amagi Showcases New Stream Technology With VIZIO

Amagi's new Zero Slate delivers personalized linear streaming, resulting in increased viewership on VIZIO FAST channels

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), today announced the first successful showcase of Amagi's Zero Slate technology on VIZIO's owned and operated WatchFree+ channels, part of Amagi's broader Stream Personalization initiative. This innovative new offering enhances the streaming experience with its highly impactful, patent-pending technology that can dynamically adjust the length of ad breaks on a per-viewer basis, eliminating the need for slates or filler to round out linear ad breaks.

This new "viewer-first" personalized approach to digital streaming has already demonstrated a lift in viewership (Amagi ANALYTICS showing more than 20% increase) on VIZIO's owned and operated channels utilizing the Zero Slate capabilities. This industry-first innovation from Amagi paves the path for a more engaging and profitable future for entertainment and enhanced viewer experiences.

Data from Amagi ANALYTICS indicates that slates, often used to fill the unsold portion of ad pods, may increase viewer churn by as much as 15% in today's Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) ecosystem. Zero Slate's early success demonstrates that personalizing pod length can boost viewer engagement, enabling more high-quality viewing experiences over time. This capability also represents an important first step for Amagi toward a broader suite of Stream Personalization capabilities that offer even more engaging linear viewing experiences.

"We are pleased to partner with Amagi on this showcase of their Zero Slate technology. This collaboration reinforces VIZIO's commitment to enhancing user experiences and delivering personalized content as we expand Zero Slate across more channels," said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO.

"We are grateful to have partnered with an industry leader like VIZIO to test the impact of our new Zero Slate capability and are excited about Stream Personalization's ability to further transform the linear viewing experience," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

[email protected]

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 5,000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Amagi/240624-Amagi-VIZIO_ZSlate.docx

Agency Contact:

Joseph Lesieutre

Wall Street Communications

Email: [email protected]

Amagi Contact:

Aashish Washikar

Director - Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9533390005



SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.