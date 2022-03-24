Amagi taps streaming TV veteran James Smith to lead its global ad sales & partnerships business

Smith will lead Amagi ADS PLUS, its programmatic ad sales solutions division, priming it to deliver enhanced value for content partners and advertisers

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an investment announcement establishing the company's high valuation status, Amagi, a global leader in SaaS for broadcast and connected TV on the cloud, today announced the appointment of James Smith as Executive Vice President, Programmatic & Ad Sales.

Smith is an industry doyen with significant experience working for leading entertainment providers like Sony Pictures Television and Disney, and social media companies like Meta.

Smith will look at establishing new and long-lasting revenue streams for Amagi's content partners through increased access to advertisers and by taking advantage of new and innovative ad formats, and insights that Amagi's deep ad analytics have to offer. At the same time, Smith will enable our global advertising customers to generate more value for their ad dollars by offering them better audience segmentation for targeting, access to premium inventory on ad-supported platforms, aided by comprehensive analytics.

"James could not have joined us at a better time than now. Amagi is introducing new solutions into the market, shoring up current product offerings, and helping our customers grow their OTT and streaming business," said KA Srinivasan, Co-founder, Amagi. "James will have the full run of our programmatic ad tech stack and sales solutions, shaping it to deliver greater impact for our customers - both content partners and advertisers."

"The TV industry is moving quickly to free ad supported streaming models and I see Amagi as a Connected TV marketplace in itself, with solutions to elevate every aspect of the ecosystem. I am excited at the prospect of deepening the presence of Amagi's data-driven brand-safe ad environment in the linear TV space and powering it to drive scale and success for our customers and partners," said James Smith, Executive Vice President, Programmatic & Ad Sales.

For streaming and CTV industry segments, Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization, including dynamic ad insertion, contextual advertising, dynamic brand insertion and ad sales. Amagi clients include NBCUniversal, ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, beIN Sports, Cinedigm, CuriosityStream, Fox Networks, Fremantle, fuboTV, Tastemade, USA Today,VIZIO, Samsung TV Plus, Cox Media Group and Warner Media, among others.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 650+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

